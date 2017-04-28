Drake’s One Dance named most-streamed song on Spotify – but who beats him in most plays?

The track features Afrobeats artist Wizkid and samples the classic funky house song Do You Mind, which was recorded by British r’n’b singer Kyla and released in 2008.

Reflecting on the newfound interest in her former hit single, Kyla told IBTimes UK in July: “I cannot believe it’s been number one for 13 weeks. This is absolutely crazy, it’s the most bizarre situation to be in, as a singer you dream about getting a number one.”

Drake, 29, enjoyed a staggering 15 consecutive weeks at number one on the UK charts with One Dance before being replaced by Major Lazer, Justin Bieber and MO’s Cold Water in August. The track’s extensive stint at the top makes it the second longest-running number one in the UK. According to the Official Charts Company, One Dance’s streaming success is mostly because Drake has not released an accompanying music video pushing fans to consume the track through streaming services instead.

Although Drake has the most-streamed song, pop star Justin Bieber may have larger streaming success on a wider scale. The 22-year-old has three songs in the top 10 list with Sorry clocking up 784 million listens, Love Yourself amassing 737 million and What Do You Mean? notching up over 720 million. This brings the total streams of these three tracks collectively to more than 2.24bn.