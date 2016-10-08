News Ticker

Taylor ‘swiftly’ dismisses Demi’s comments

8th October 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 33

Taylor Swift thinks Demi Lovato’s comments were “unnecessary”. The ‘Cool for the Summer’ hitmaker caused a stir on Tuesday October 4 when she slammed the 26-year-old singer’s squad for using her song ‘Bad Blood’ to fuel her ongoing feud with fellow musician Katy Perry.

A source says that isn’t the case, and thinks 24-year-old Demi is just jealous of her “tight group of women”. The source told E!: “Taylor has a tight group of women in her life that all have her and each others’ back and sometimes people just want that.

“She thought it was unnecessary for her to make those comments. They both have never been really good friends.”

In the original comments made by the ‘Confident’ singer, she calls out Taylor and her friends – who include Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Karlie Kloss – for “tearing down Katy Perry”.

She said: “I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that’s not women’s empowerment.” After receiving a backlash from Twitter users who disagreed with her views, Demi then took to the social media site to stick by her comments, insisting that while things can be taken out of context, she was “still not apologising” for what she said. She tweeted: “I get asked questions. I answer them. Sue me.

Also don’t forget that words can be taken out of context when doing interviews. Still not apologising for saying what everyone want to say “I don’t understand why people care so much about what I say in interviews? Do y’all watch the news? Don’t y’all got s**t to worry about? (sic)”

The ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker’s feud with 31-year-old Katy has been ongoing ever since Taylor claimed the ‘Unconditionally’ singer pinched three of her backing dancers from her ‘Red’ tour in 2012.

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

