Taylor ‘swiftly’ dismisses Demi’s comments

Taylor Swift thinks Demi Lovato’s comments were “unnecessary”. The ‘Cool for the Summer’ hitmaker caused a stir on Tuesday October 4 when she slammed the 26-year-old singer’s squad for using her song ‘Bad Blood’ to fuel her ongoing feud with fellow musician Katy Perry.

A source says that isn’t the case, and thinks 24-year-old Demi is just jealous of her “tight group of women”. The source told E!: “Taylor has a tight group of women in her life that all have her and each others’ back and sometimes people just want that.

“She thought it was unnecessary for her to make those comments. They both have never been really good friends.”

In the original comments made by the ‘Confident’ singer, she calls out Taylor and her friends – who include Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Karlie Kloss – for “tearing down Katy Perry”.

She said: “I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that’s not women’s empowerment.” After receiving a backlash from Twitter users who disagreed with her views, Demi then took to the social media site to stick by her comments, insisting that while things can be taken out of context, she was “still not apologising” for what she said. She tweeted: “I get asked questions. I answer them. Sue me.

Also don’t forget that words can be taken out of context when doing interviews. Still not apologising for saying what everyone want to say “I don’t understand why people care so much about what I say in interviews? Do y’all watch the news? Don’t y’all got s**t to worry about? (sic)”

The ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker’s feud with 31-year-old Katy has been ongoing ever since Taylor claimed the ‘Unconditionally’ singer pinched three of her backing dancers from her ‘Red’ tour in 2012.