Craig David to hit number one for first time in 16 years with comeback album Following My Intuition

4th October 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 6

Craig David’s effort in making a comeback has clearly paid off. The One More Time singer is set to claim his first number one in 16 years with his new album Following My Intuition which is leading the UK charts in the midweek update.

Following My Intuition, released on 30 September, is David’s sixth studio album and breaks the singer’s six-year hiatus away from music. According to the Official Charts Company, the British garage and r’n’b legend is on course to top the charts with his nearest competition Bon Iver sitting around 3,500 places behind.

Bon Iver, fronted by Justin Vernon, also released their new album 22, A Million last Friday and are currently at number two. David scored his last and only number one album in 2000 with his critically-acclaimed debut Born To Do It.

Discussing the direction of his new record, David told Capital Xtra: “The R&B part of it is what excites me a lot because it’s predominantly an R&B album. A lot of people have heard the house, the garage and some of the dance tunes that I’ve done but there’s a good selection of r’n’b on there.”

Following My Intuition features the popular singles When The Bassline Drops and One More Time, a remix of his 1999 debut single Fill In Me to the beat of Justin Bieber’s Where Are U Now and collaborations with Sigala, Blonde, Big Narstie and Kaytranada. David, 35, will support the album with a UK arena tour which kicks off in March 2017 in Cardiff, Wales.

After releasing his fifth album Signed Sealed Delivered in 2010, David escaped the UK for the sunny climes of Miami, Florida where he kept a low-profile. The crooner has admitted that his career suffered after Keith Lemon’s spoof character Bo Selecta, who was based on David, made him a laughing stock.

Reflecting on the situation, David told Q magazine: “To be honest, I didn’t really care either way. He could have eased off, but had that character not happened, I might still be meandering along.”

Craig David
Craig David is currently at number one on the UK midweek chart with his new album Following My IntuitionFadel/AFP/Getty

