Wedding that never was

2nd October 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 22

MUTARE’s popular entertainer, Man Gidza, is still single and searching.Yes, hardly a fortnight after he exchanged nuptial vows with Precious Matsikatire at Murapa Tavern in Sakubva, The Weekender can reveal that the wedding was a prank, contrary to the public’s belief that the duo are now husband and wife.

The Manica Post switchboard was last week inundated with calls from readers who queried whether the “wedding” that was characterised by funfair, glitz and glamour was real.

Chancellor Junior School headmaster Mr Chihowa gives cash to the “newly weds”.

Some even called inquiring where the couple had gone for honeymoon.

Man Gidza, real name, James Kutaika, had a posh mock wedding a fortnight ago at Murapa Tavern in the sprawling high-density suburb of Sakubva.

Scores of people stampeded to catch a glimpse of the immaculately-dressed couple that was all over each other during the wedding proceedings.

Although almost everything that took place during the proceedings looked genuine, for instance, the couple’s deep kissing, dressing and well-organised proceedings, family members of both parties confirmed that it was a fundraising gimmick and it meant nothing more than that.

Well-wishers congratulate “the couple”.

One of the organisers who requested anonymity said: “A lot of people are still confused and wondering whether the wedding ceremony was genuine or fake. We arranged it in such a way that no one would believe it was a fundraising project. Even until now, people still believe that Man Gidza and Precious are now an item which is not true. We received tremendous support from individuals and stakeholders and we would like to thank everyone who supported this initiative.”

Jame’s aunt, Maonei Kutaika, revealed last week that the two were not in love.

“We received tremendous support. We organised the event to raise funds for Man Gidza and his family. We raised $200 among other gifts. Some people who failed to hand over their gifts because of commotion are still coming with them. It was a mock wedding, but people had fun. The couple looked good and perfect but they are not in a relationship,” she said.

A cavalcade of posh cars led the procession from the city centre to the ceremony and drew the attention of on-lookers who possibly thought the wedding was for the rich-and-famous in the city.

Although many know Man Gidza as a nimble-footed dancer who makes many professional dancers turn green with envy, on the wedding day he was cool, calm and collected.

Pictures of Man Gidza and Precious kissing each other passionately went viral on the social media, particularly on WhatsApp where people poured in congratulatory messages.

Mutare Spar on Tuesday afternoon donated a food hamper worth $30 to Man Gidza’s family members who resides in Mazhambe section of Sakubva.

Universal Studios who provided a tent, chairs, stage, photos and offered video filming services for free are currently working on producing a DVD for the mock wedding which is expected to hit the streets tomorrow.

“All the proceeds will be channelled to the Kutaika family. This is Universal Studios’ donation to the family. We provided all our services for free. This is an opportunity for people who could not make it to the mock wedding to watch in the comfort of their homes. We are currently editing the video but we believe the DVD will be in the streets on Saturday. It is expected to be sold for a dollar,” said the company’s proprietor, Innocent Chiwanza.

The ever-smiling Man Gidza rose to fame in 2001 through dancing at private and public functions, particularly at Sakubva Stadium during soccer matches and state events such as, Independence, Heroes and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day. -Manica Post

