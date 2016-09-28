Grateful Yvonne Chaka Chaka survives ‘scary’ Midrand shooting

JOHANNESBURG – South African music legend Yvonne Chaka Chaka is grateful to be alive. This is after the star was caught in the crossfire of a shooting between cops and hijackers in Midrand that left one person dead and another injured.
Soon after the incident, the singer tweeted a picture of the scene which she captioned: “Wow this is what I survived. Thank you Lord”.
In another tweet Mama Yvonne said: “Thank you all, it was very close. Never seen a thing like this, except at the movies. Wow!”
Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: “The men were being chased by police at the time. The two suspects were shot, one died at the scene and another was wounded and airlifted to the hospital under police guard.”
After she announced the news of her near death experience on Twitter yesterday, Chaka Chaka received overwhelming messages of well wishes and gratitude.
Ledwaba Maila tweeted: “Glad you were unscathed! This year has been a shock with everything.”
Tshitshi25: “Thank God you survived Ma, God is great all the times. Love you Ma, our Queen…”
Tweeted Shambare Yaasmin: “Thank you God and the angels for protecting you our Princess of Africa. Much love sis, sending prayers to you.” – DailySun
