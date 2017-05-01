Snoop Dogg – then known as Snoop Doggy Dogg – was also an artist on the Death Row roster, and his debut album Doggystyle earned similar recognition to Dr Dre’s debut.

Even with these heavyweight artists, there was still space for another popular musician to make their stamp on Death Row. Prior to joining the label, Tupac had released three albums including Me Against The World, which reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

As his career soared, Tupac was sent to jail on sexual-assault charges, prompting Knight to make an offer the young rap star could not refuse. In exchange for guaranteeing his freedom, Knight asked Tupac to sign to his label. The rapper agreed, and Knight posted his bail to the tune of $1.4m (£1m).

Signing to Death Row only heightened Tupac’s feud with the East Coast rap scene. Tensions between the Dear Mama rapper and Notorious BIG, also known as Biggie Smalls, had been bubbling for several months. Knight also had a rift with Biggie’s Bad Boy Records boss Puff Daddy, creating a perfect storm.

While making a public bid for Tupac to join his imprint at the 1995 Source Awards, Knight also used it as an opportunity to slam Puff Daddy. He told the audience: “Any artist out there that wanna be an artist, stay a star, and won’t have to worry about the executive producer trying to be all in the videos, all on the records, dancing – come to Death Row!”

The East vs West Coast feud reached fever pitch in 1996. Tupac had released a diss track aimed at Biggie entitled Hit ‘Em Up, and three months later ‘Pac was dead. While leaving a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on 7 September 1996, Tupac was shot several times and eventually succumbed to his injuries on 13 September at the age of 25. Knight, who was on parole, drove the car with Tupac in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting.

Tupac was Death Row Records’ biggest star at the time, and with him gone, the label’s light went out. Shortly after, Knight was sent to jail for violating his parole, while Snoop and Dr Dre left the imprint. Death Row Records was gone forever, leaving Tupac’s legacy in its wake.

As the 20th anniversary of Tupac’s death approaches, here’s a quick look at his Death Row Records’ legacy in numbers.

Tupac’s Death Row Records career in numbers 1: Tupac’s album All Eyez On Me is the first double album to be released by a hip hop solo artist 2: Tupac released twounder Death Row. All Eyez On Me is released seven months before his death. The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory is released posthumously two months after Tupac dies 5: All Eyez On Me is certified five-times platinum in the US after two months of release in 1996 5: Tupac directly mentions Biggie’s name five times on notorious 1996 diss track Hit ‘Em Up 12: Hot 97 DJ Angie Martinez records a two-hour interview with Tupac in 1996, only 12 minutes of which are aired. Their chat about his feud with Biggie is so explosive that Martinez refused to release the entire tape for fear of escalating the rap beef. Extracts of the interview can be found in her memoir The Voice $1.4m: Amount of bail money Knight posts to get Tupac out of jail on sexual-assault charges

Listen to Tupac’s Changes: