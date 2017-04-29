News Ticker

Jah Prayzah sucked into Mnangagwa storm

10th September 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 66

HARARE – Musician Jah Prayzah, born Mukudzei Mukombe, has been sucked into Zanu PF’s deadly fights to succeed President Robert Mugabe with music fans and critics saying his latest album Mudhara Vachauya was produced to prop-up embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his battle to succeed the 92-year-old leader.

Lyrics from the lanky musician’s latest offering praise an ultimate father figure — of the Lion totem — who is expected to change economic fortunes of the underprivileged in society.

Zimbabwe’s economy has virtually collapsed due to the high unemployment rate, power shortages, massive company closures and a serious cash crisis that has sparked a wave of anti-Mugabe protests across the country.

This has resulted in social commentators linking Jah Prayzah’s song to Mnangagwa, who is of the Shumba totem and is seen as heir-apparent to the throne following the axing of former vice president Joice Mujuru.

The Midlands godfather, who is believed to have strong military links, is alleged to be leading a faction known as Team Lacoste that is angling to succeed Mugabe but has had spanners thrown into his path to State House by another Zanu PF faction headed by young Turks going by the moniker Generation 40 (G40).

However, Jah Prayzah who ironically is the brand ambassador of the Zimbabwe National Army — whose boss General Constantino Chiwenga is believed to be backing Mnangagwa’s presidential ambitions — dismissed suggestions that the song was pregnant with undertones of succession politics in Zanu PF.

“There is nothing political about that song. It is clear that it is a love song in which a husband is telling his wife that she should shun other men who ask her out when he is away by telling them that “mudhara vachauya,” Jah Prayzah told the Daily News when contacted for comment.

The Tsviriyo hit-maker said those who are drawing political links to his song should wait until he produces a video.

“The video that has political connotations was not produced by me. Mine is on its way and it will answer all the questions being raised. I am not a politician and will never be one in my life so I don’t sing for them (politicians). I sing to entertain my fans,” he insisted.

Loosely translated, the title of Jah Prayzah’s song means “the old man in coming”, although the word “mudhara” is street lingo used to refer to a generally superior and powerful person.

But in this case, some fans believe that the title and the lyrics that say “mudhara wacho ishumba inoruma” (the superior and powerful man is a lion that bites) is the artist’s way of telling the nation that Mnangagwa will soon upstage G40 rivals to replace Mugabe.

The musician’s fans have gone on to mischievously produce a video in which Mnangagwa is seen with his wife Auxillia immaculately dressed and inspecting a military guard of honour — presidential style.

There has always been a connection between music and politics, particularly political expression in song since time immemorial.

But while music influences political movements, it is not often clear to the musician how or to what extent general audiences relate to their songs on the political level. – Daily News

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

18 Comments on Jah Prayzah sucked into Mnangagwa storm

  1. Hello there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you
    I really enjoy reading your articles. Can you recommend any
    other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics?
    Thanks a lot!

    Reply

  3. We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
    Your web site offered us with useful information to work
    on. You’ve done an impressive process and our entire community will likely be grateful to
    you.

    Reply

  5. PSL will see 12 groups, taking part in with 9 gamers every,
    combating for the prize cash of Rs three.36 crore. Obtain Shahi India poker for Android
    mobile by torrent – one of the best apk games. That is important, especially when enjoying in opposition to excellent players, as a result of something you do on the poker table can provide your opponent
    a sign of power or weakness. As a result, it’s totally troublesome to determine precisely what’s authorized and what’s not
    in India. One of the largest on line casino operators in the nation also recently acquired Indian poker site
    Adda52 for a major sum. Indian authorities has
    banned the games like teen patti (flush) nonetheless,
    alternatively, taking part in rummy shouldn’t be punishable.

    He has been enjoying Poker for the last 7-8 years,
    and professionally for the final four years.
    Together with Spartan Poker Team Mentor Rohit Bhalla, the addition of Mohan as
    Staff Professional has powered up this new workforce and will be anticipated to do some great issues in the coming months.
    Firstly, they should prove that online poker, on-line rummy, online card games, etc are video games of abilities and
    never chance. The On line casino Royale additionally plays host to a number of nationwide and worldwide
    poker competitions, including the New Delhi-based Shark Magazine’s Poker Dream Problem, the Indian Poker Collection, and the World Gaming Festival.

    Apart from the licensed on-line poker in Sikkam, which is
    restricted to residents of Sikkam, or no less than is meant
    to be, India doesn’t have any licensed or authorized online poker rooms.
    I am certain very soon that we’ll start dominating the poker field worldwide and win Championship titles.I strongly wish that that
    can embrace a WSOP title! Thrill Poker has been providing satellites to the IPC since mid-December and will send
    numerous gamers to the tour’s seventeenth version that
    kicks off in a pair days.

    I’ll now look at a problem which has been of
    appreciable debate across the globe, i.e. what’s the degree of talent involved in the
    recreation of poker and also the potential for the judiciary/legislature recognising poker as a
    talent-based mostly sport; separate from playing.
    For those operators who’re run from inside India, they’re safe and offering a authorized
    service so long as they’re abiding by local tax laws and
    working cleanly basically. However the proof of free poker usefulness is in profitable a Texas Holdem
    or on-line poker sport!

    Those who have already put at place fundamental phrases and conditions should revisit them and
    make them in compliance with the current legal necessities.
    Relying on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA)
    between India and different international locations,
    some activities may be exempt from double taxation. It would seem that the
    unregulated poker industry in India is on tilt right now, making bad decisions like exceptionally
    excessive-raked video games, players with mounds of debt who proceed to borrow, extortionist money collectors, and medicines, a lot of medication.

    All in all, have seen and favored to play on the 3 above talked
    about online poker rooms in India. His newest film Skyfall featured a popular on line casino scene which inspired manufacturing
    of poker units all over the place. Here is superb app Play Poker at Poker Square for learning and playing online
    poker legally in India. FMCG major Dabur’s vice
    chairman Amit Burman, together with founders of two
    different poker portals in India, plan to start a tournament series in India, and will probably be named
    the Poker Sports League (PSL).

    Once the web poker websites realized that connect with players is the key and
    promotional occasions have been focused to generate curiosity of poker players, the net model is vastly accepted and being touted as the following big
    thing. Sure, Very supportive, as long as the Family, Work, and Poker life stability
    is maintained. Whereas fines had been assigned by the regulation,
    the implementation of it has been tough because actual cash on-line poker sites are accepted
    by some states in India but not others.

    The pokerwala web sites in India are now loaded with world class
    gaming features and are even able to competing with world websites.
    For the needs of computing taxes beneath Indian legal guidelines, there is no
    difference between a legal and an illegal revenue. As interest
    in poker grows in India, we’re likely to see more and more players making their approach to the latter levels of the larger tournaments.
    However, from the purchasing power standpoint, India is sort of completely different from Australia,” stated Ashkenazi. http://web.dmd.mcu.edu.tw/zh-hant/node/922553

    Reply

  12. I’m really impressed along with your writing abilities
    as neatly as with the layout in your blog. Is that this a paid topic or
    did you customize it your self? Anyway stay
    up the nice high quality writing, it’s rare to look a great blog like this one these days..

    Reply

  16. [url=https://www.cliftonrestaurant.co.uk/images/img-cli/4095-nike-shox-shoes-womens.jpg]Nike Shox Shoes Womens[/url]
    Find out the nuances of insurance plan, and you can take advantage of the marketplace a lot more more intelligent and much easier than you have before. There is a lot to learn about insurance plan to protect yourself from high priced errors, so commence making use of this information integrated in the following paragraphs.Wonderful Auto Insurance Strategies For Hectic Men and women

    [img]https://www.freiberufler-netzwerk.de/images/img/133-adidas-gazelle-rosa-39.jpg[/img]

    If loud snoring can be a constant nightly struggle for you personally, you really should take into account purchasing a warm air humidifier to include moisture content back into the air and ease the dryness with your tonsils, making it easier to inhale. A basic approach is always to merely run warm water and keep your face over the tap to suck in the heavy steam, quickly prior to going to fall asleep. This will start your breathing passages as well as, hydrate your neck and nasal oral cavaties.
    [url=https://www.cliftonrestaurant.co.uk/images/img-cli/263-air-jordan-11.jpg]Air Jordan 11[/url]

    [img]https://www.cliftonrestaurant.co.uk/images/img-cli/3471-nike-sb-janoski-max-l.jpg[/img]

    Reply

48 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. best steroids
  2. para kazanmak
  3. rhodium
  4. margaret teresa cunniffe
  5. Trisha
  6. testosterone propionate 10ml
  7. joseph s r de saram
  8. joseph de saram
  9. joseph de saram
  10. computer reparatie Aalten
  11. M88
  12. arnaque serrurier
  13. trenabol
  14. http://www.mckenzieandwillis.co.nz/
  15. attorney
  16. Denver Uber
  17. international removals ireland
  18. Mobile Phones Retailers
  19. android apps
  20. kid fights over girl
  21. Bilskrot Göteborg
  22. wibforum
  23. Skrota bilen
  24. trump for children
  25. masonry
  26. link
  27. casinos de argentina horoscopo de numeros
  28. FITBODY.IS - STEROID STORE, BUY STEROID, EUROPEN ANABOLIC SHOP
  29. kalpa pharmaceuticals reviews 2015
  30. cloud visionary
  31. hampton bay lamps
  32. balkan pharma
  33. Skrota bilen Kungsbacka
  34. click here to hire an injury lawyer
  35. http://www.icsi.edu/capitalmarketweek/UserProfile/tabid/4706/userId/368350/Default.aspx
  36. enquiry
  37. ICQ Chat Rooms
  38. Free Adult Chat
  39. economics tuition
  40. is motor club america a scam
  41. Best Best Online Tamil News in the World
  42. Best Best Online News in the World
  43. Best Best Online News in the World
  44. Best Best Online News in the World
  45. Best Best Online News in the World
  46. GVK BIO
  47. Switch Energy Supplier
  48. Best Online News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News