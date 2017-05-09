Bieber album sets new world records

It is proving a big year for Justin Bieber. As if winning his first Grammy weren’t enough, he has eight new Guinness world records.

His first new album in two years, Purpose, became the most streamed album on Spotify in one week, and What Do You Mean? was the most streamed track in one week.

He also had the most simultaneous tracks on the US singles chart.

He has the most Twitter followers of any male user (87.2 million at the time of going to press), the most-viewed YouTube channel, and the most YouTube subscribers of any male musician.

The pop star has had a remarkable turnaround after his legal problems (a driving under the influence arrest and a “felony egging incident”) and episodes of questionable behaviour, including writing a weird tweet about Anne Frank: “Hopefully, she would have been a Belieber.” – The Washington Post