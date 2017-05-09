News Ticker

Bieber album sets new world records

4th September 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 32

It is proving a big year for Justin Bieber. As if winning his first Grammy weren’t enough, he has eight new Guinness world records.

His first new album in two years, Purpose, became the most streamed album on Spotify in one week, and What Do You Mean? was the most streamed track in one week.

He also had the most simultaneous tracks on the US singles chart.

He has the most Twitter followers of any male user (87.2 million at the time of going to press), the most-viewed YouTube channel, and the most YouTube subscribers of any male musician.

The pop star has had a remarkable turnaround after his legal problems (a driving under the influence arrest and a “felony egging incident”) and episodes of questionable behaviour, including writing a weird tweet about Anne Frank: “Hopefully, she would have been a Belieber.” – The Washington Post

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

32 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. adamandeve.com
  3. Buy Phentermine
  4. best anal vibe
  5. pc app free download
  6. pc apps for windows 8
  7. 福井脱毛
  8. 福井脱毛
  9. Purchase China
  10. atlanta piano lessons for adults
  11. Cheap Jacksonville Jaguars Jerseys
  12. buy kona
  13. best kona
  14. Startup
  15. videos
  16. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  17. best kona
  18. buy kona
  19. Sprinklers
  20. home page
  21. nSpire Network Signup
  22. games
  23. Pleasure Whip
  24. Glass Vibrator
  25. group fitness instructor
  26. best kona
  27. relaxation
  28. Best Strap On Dildo
  29. Best Ergonomic Mouse,ergonomic mouse
  30. Happy birthday messages
  31. Soldier deployment boots
  32. luxurykinds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News