Mariah Carey the ‘caring’ monster?

The ‘Hero’ hitmaker has been accused of only caring about herself by older sibling Morgan Carey, 51, who called on her to do more to help their sister Alison, who was arrested for prostitution last week.

He told ‘Inside Edition’: “Mariah doesn’t care about anyone other than herself and it’s always been that way.

“I would hope Mariah could find it in her heart to forgive Alison her transgressions and step up, create a trust, let’s make sure Alison’s needs are met.”

A spokesperson for the 46-year-old singer insisted she had done a lot over the years to help Alison.

They said in a statement: “Through the years, Mariah has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars supporting Alison and her children.”

However, Morgan claimed her actions had done more harm than good.