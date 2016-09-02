News Ticker

Mariah Carey the ‘caring’ monster?

2nd September 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 31

The ‘Hero’ hitmaker has been accused of only caring about herself by older sibling Morgan Carey, 51, who called on her to do more to help their sister Alison, who was arrested for prostitution last week.

He told ‘Inside Edition’: “Mariah doesn’t care about anyone other than herself and it’s always been that way.

“I would hope Mariah could find it in her heart to forgive Alison her transgressions and step up, create a trust, let’s make sure Alison’s needs are met.”

A spokesperson for the 46-year-old singer insisted she had done a lot over the years to help Alison.

They said in a statement: “Through the years, Mariah has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars supporting Alison and her children.”

However, Morgan claimed her actions had done more harm than good.

 

 

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

