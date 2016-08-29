News Ticker

Drake professes his love for Rihanna on VMA awards stage

29th August 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 1

After presenting Rihanna with the lifetime achievement award, Drake kissed her on stage and fans got very excited, with some rooting for a proposal. It was a big night for the singer, who performed four times at the VMAs to mark her accolade.

Rihanna and Drake. Credit: Twitter

>

IOL

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

