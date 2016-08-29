Drake professes his love for Rihanna on VMA awards stage

After presenting Rihanna with the lifetime achievement award, Drake kissed her on stage and fans got very excited, with some rooting for a proposal. It was a big night for the singer, who performed four times at the VMAs to mark her accolade.
