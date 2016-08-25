Jah Prayzah’s time to shine

WHILE he is still basking in the glory of his current video Watora Mari which features Tanzanian Diamond Platnumz, Jah Prayzah has been nominated for the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima).

And according to All Africa Music Awards Website, the Batch A of the Nominees List was released on August 22 and Jah Prayzah made it on the category of Best Male Artist Southern Africa.

He has been nominated with the song Hello.

He battles for honours with South Africa’s Aka, Casper Nyovest and Anatii, Black Coffee, Kwesta, Dizu Plaatijies and DJ Maphorisa.

The Nominees List also comes as good news to songbird Pah Chihera, who was nominated for Best Female Artist Southern Africa.

Pah Chihera’s nomination comes after she was recently nominated for the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) other prestigious awards, however, different to All Africa Music Awards (Afrima).

In an interview with H-Metro last night, Jah Prayzah said though he is waiting for official communication, he got to know of the development on social media.

“I was tagged (the link) on my Twitter handle today (yesterday) and I was really elated.

“This is a big recognition, it is something that I have been praying for and it’s a dream come true,” he said.

“When I released the song Hello, I never thought that it will get a nomination for such a big level in Africa. “I am looking forward to the event and I want to thank the organisers of the event for such recognition, to me it’s a message that my works are penetrating the region.

“The support from my fans should also be appreciated because they have been there for me,” said Jah Prayzah.

The high-riding entertainer said though it will be a big achievement for him to scoop the award, the nomination is enough.

“The nomination is big. I am grateful to the Almighty and I am really elated.

“I will not be honest with you to say that I am not looking forward to bring the award home, but at the moment is a step further in my musical career.”

When contacted for comment, Pah Chihera was also elated with the development.

“This is great, it’s good for my growing career and I am very happy for that,” she said.

“I was recently nominated for the magazine awards (AFRIMMA) and now come the Afrima. I want to thank God for taking me this far,” she said. – H-Metro