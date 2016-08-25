News Ticker

Jah Prayzah’s time to shine

25th August 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 24

WHILE he is still basking in the glory of his current video Watora Mari which features Tanzanian Diamond Platnumz, Jah Prayzah has been nominated for the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima).

And according to All Africa Music Awards Website, the Batch A of the Nominees List was released on August 22 and Jah Prayzah made it on the category of Best Male Artist Southern Africa.

He has been nominated with the song Hello.

He battles for honours with South Africa’s Aka, Casper Nyovest and Anatii, Black Coffee, Kwesta, Dizu Plaatijies and DJ Maphorisa.

The Nominees List also comes as good news to songbird Pah Chihera, who was nominated for Best Female Artist Southern Africa.

Pah Chihera’s nomination comes after she was recently nominated for the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) other prestigious awards, however, different to All Africa Music Awards (Afrima).

In an interview with H-Metro last night, Jah Prayzah said though he is waiting for official communication, he got to know of the development on social media.

“I was tagged (the link) on my Twitter handle today (yesterday) and I was really elated.

“This is a big recognition, it is something that I have been praying for and it’s a dream come true,” he said.

“When I released the song Hello, I never thought that it will get a nomination for such a big level in Africa. “I am looking forward to the event and I want to thank the organisers of the event for such recognition, to me it’s a message that my works are penetrating the region.

“The support from my fans should also be appreciated because they have been there for me,” said Jah Prayzah.

The high-riding entertainer said though it will be a big achievement for him to scoop the award, the nomination is enough.

jah

“The nomination is big. I am grateful to the Almighty and I am really elated.

“I will not be honest with you to say that I am not looking forward to bring the award home, but at the moment is a step further in my musical career.”

When contacted for comment, Pah Chihera was also elated with the development.

pah chihera (1)

“This is great, it’s good for my growing career and I am very happy for that,” she said.

“I was recently nominated for the magazine awards (AFRIMMA) and now come the Afrima. I want to thank God for taking me this far,” she said. – H-Metro

Related Posts
Usher is seen taking a walk in Miami Beach with his girlfriend Grace Miguel, 15 December 2014. 16 December 2014. Please byline: Vantagenews.co.uk
Usher confirmed he tied the knot with fiancée Grace Miguel in Cuba.
Usher has confirmed he tied the knot with fiancée Grace Miguel during a cultural exchange to Cuba. Usher has confirmed he tied the knot with fiancée Grace Miguel when they were ...
READ MORE
‘I will be gone in 100 years’
‘I will be gone in 100 years’
The outspoken hip-hop star has attracted worldwide attention for his legendary Twitter rants, but Kanye has insisted he does not lose sleep thinking about the public's reaction to his comments ...
READ MORE
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 07: Kim Kardashian West attends the book signing for "Selfish" at Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove on May 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Kim’s bodyguard to robbers: You messed with the wrong one!
Kim Kardashian West's bodyguard has vowed to track down the men who robbed her at gunpoint. The 35-year-old reality star went through a horrific ordeal on Monday when five thieves dressed ...
READ MORE
Rihanna and Drake shoot ‘work’ video
Rihanna and Drake shoot ‘work’ video
Rihanna and Drake have reunited for a music video. The 'FourFiveSeconds' hitmaker and the 'Hotline Bling' rapper were spotted at Eagle Rock Plaza Mall in Los Angeles on Saturday where they ...
READ MORE
‘Mariah Carey’s a mentally unstable alcoholic’
‘Mariah Carey’s a mentally unstable alcoholic’
Mariah Carey's brother fears her drinking will kill her and claims he has never seen her sober. The 'Hero' hitmaker's sibling Morgan - who hasn't directly spoken to the singer in ...
READ MORE
ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: Fergie, apl.de.ap, will.i.am and Taboo of The Black Eyed Peas perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show at Dallas Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
The Black Eyed Peas are reuniting
Will.i.am has revealed that the group - comprised of will, Fergie, apl.de.ap and Taboo - will end their hiatus soon and he can't wait to reunite with his bandmates.   Speaking to ...
READ MORE
Kanye West cuts short Los Angeles show after suffering throat problems
Kanye West cuts short Los Angeles show after suffering throat problems
Kanye West brought his concert to an abrupt end on 4 November after he started suffering throat problems. The hip-hop star had been on stage at the Forum in Inglewood, ...
READ MORE
Bill Cosby (R), exits an elevator as he returns to court for a hearing where his lawyers are expected to renew their battle with prosecutors over whether more than a dozen female accusers can testify at his criminal sexual trial next year, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/DavidMaialetti/Pool
Cosby’s lawyers, prosecutors clash in court over female accusers
NORRISTOWN, PA. - Lawyers for Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed angrily in court on Tuesday over whether the defense team is deliberately trying to intimidate women who have accused ...
READ MORE
Madonna On Kanye West: “He’s A Brilliant Madman”
Madonna On Kanye West: “He’s A Brilliant Madman”
Madonna has branded Kanye West “a brilliant madman” and a “beautiful mess” during an interview with Rolling Stone.The Living For Love singer was quizzed about working with Yeezy, after he ...
READ MORE
Britney Spears’ Glory album soars to number one as fans praise ‘phenomenal’ record
Britney Spears’ Glory album soars to number one as fans praise ‘phenomenal’ record
Britney Spears has done it again. The Baby One More Time singer released her ninth studio album Glory on 26 August and it has already reached number one on the ...
READ MORE
Usher confirmed he tied the knot with fiancée
‘I will be gone in 100 years’
Kim’s bodyguard to robbers: You messed with the
Rihanna and Drake shoot ‘work’ video
‘Mariah Carey’s a mentally unstable alcoholic’
The Black Eyed Peas are reuniting
Kanye West cuts short Los Angeles show after
Cosby’s lawyers, prosecutors clash in court over female
Madonna On Kanye West: “He’s A Brilliant Madman”
Britney Spears’ Glory album soars to number one

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News