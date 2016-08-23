News Ticker

Bono confirms U2 world tour for 2017 and new album

23rd August 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 1

U2 singer Bono has confirmed that the band will embark on another world tour next year.

The singer also told Spanish fan group ‘U2 en Espana’ a new album is also in the making.

“It’s [the new record] not finished yet but you will like it. In terms of lyrics it is stronger than WAR, it has more clarity.”

“The second part of the tour is for 2017… you might see a few things in September or October though.”

Adam Clayton also confirmed that the new record and tour would be “soon… in the next six months.”

The group made over £100m in ticket sales on their sell-out Innocence + Experience world tour, which played in Belfast last November.

It was the third best-earning tour in 2015.

The Beautiful Day stars were beaten to the top two slots by One Direction and Taylor Swift, who made an eye-popping £161m and £167m respectively.

Bono and his bandmates also landed on Billboard’s top 25 Boxscores for their eight-night gig in Madison Square Garden in July.

This made £15m from almost 150,000 audience members.

Picture - Kevin Scott Belfast , UK - NOVEMBER 18, U2 perform at Belfast's SSE Arena for the first time in almost a decade. Its also their first concert since cancelling their Paris gig following the tragic events that have unfolded , Northern Ireland on November 18 (Photo by Kevin Scott )
Picture – Kevin Scott Belfast , UK – NOVEMBER 18, U2 perform at Belfast’s SSE Arena for the first time in almost a decade. Its also their first concert since cancelling their Paris gig following the tragic events that have unfolded , Northern Ireland on November 18 (Photo by Kevin Scott )

The band’s previous tour, U2 360°, holds the top spot for the highest-grossing tour of all time. Running between 2009 and 2011, it took in a massive £600m.

Source: Irish Independent

