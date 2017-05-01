‘Pon de Replay’ makes RiRi feel old

Rihanna was 30 minutes late for her headline performance at V Festival on Sunday (21.08.16). The 28-year-old star was due to begin her show at 9.20pm but the wait was worth it as she thrilled fans by kicking off her energetic performance with ‘Stay’, followed by ‘Love the Way You Lie’, a ‘Cake’ remix, ‘Pour It Up’ and ‘B***h Better Have My Money’.

Rihanna – who was named Creative Director of Puma in 2014 – took to the stage at the music extravaganza’s Chelmsford venue, Hylands Park, in south east England, in an all-black PVC ensemble, including Puma knee high boots.

She took a five-minute break before continuing her performance with ‘Consideration’, ‘Run This Town’, ‘All Of The Lights’ and ‘Umbrella’. Speaking about her first single ‘Pon de Replay’, released in 2005, Rihanna said: “It’s already been 11 years. I don’t want to say that out loud because it makes me feel old.”

She then sang ‘Desperado’ from her recent EP ‘Anti’. The set continued with ‘Man Down’ and ‘Rude Boy’, followed by ‘Work’, ‘Take Care’ and ‘We Found Love’, which was remixed with ‘How Deep Is Your Love’. ‘Where Have You Been’ was followed by a quick costume change, into a black and white fur coat, and Rihanna then sang ‘Diamond’ as white foam filled the stage.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to dance in the rain with my fans and now we getting f***ed up in the rain. “ “I’d like to thank the guys in the dishwasher making a mess with the soap right now. This is my last night in the UK and I’m sad … I don’t want to leave.”

‘Four, Five Seconds’, her collaboration with Kanye West and Sir Paul McCartney led into a number of tracks from her ‘Anti’ before Rihanna ended the 80-minute set with ‘Kiss It Better’. Earlier, Little Mix celebrated their fifth anniversary at the festival. Jesy Nelson said: “It’s a very, very special day for Little Mix because we are celebrating our five-year anniversary and we are still going strong.”

The girl group – which also includes Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – opened their 50-minute set with ‘Salute’, followed by their Sean Paul collaboration ‘Hair’, which they remixed with Willow Smith’s ‘Whip My Hair’. This is the first year they have played V and they dedicated ‘Secret Love Song’ to “the gay community” and followed it up with ‘Wings’ and ‘How Ya Doing’, along with a cover of Beyonce’s ‘Run The World’.

David Guetta and Years and Years were also among the performers on Sunday.

Bang Showbiz