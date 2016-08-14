Vin pours Diesel on Fast & Fury 8 fire

The Hollywood star is thought to be the focus of Dwayne’s criticism about his unprofessional co-star on the set of ‘Fast 8’ earlier this week, but Vin has now taken to the photo-sharing website to address the situation.

He said, in reference to his 17-month-old daughter Pauline: “After being on set since literally Christmas and to finally come home and learn that your little angel learned a new word … I have to share it with you, it’s more important than anything.

“Her new word kind of describes my spirit and soul and most people who stay positive. The new word is ‘happy’. When I heard her say happy I just lit up in ways that I can’t describe.”

Vin finished the cryptic video by saying: “Just give me a second and I will tell you everything. Everything.”

The Instagram video was accompanied by a caption that read: “So much has gone on this year. I can’t believe I wrapped two back to back pictures I both starred in and produced. Now I get to return to my family, my life … To me.”









Later, Vin took to the same site to heap praise on his ‘Triple X’ movie, but failed to make any mention of the money-spinning ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise.

He wrote: “Making Triple X was so rewarding on so many levels. You need a lot of heart to execute some of the action sequences we pulled off… But WE did it! So proud of the entire xXx team. Today I am seeing the first cut. Excited is an understatement. #xXxThursdays. (sic)”

Although Dwayne did not explicitly cite Vin as the source of his frustration while making the movie, the two stars are said to have fallen out during filming.

A source told the New York Post newspaper: “Vin Diesel and the Dwayne Johnson have been butting heads throughout the production of ‘Fast 8’.

“Vin has a reputation for being difficult – he shows up late, keeps people waiting, holds up production and is disrespectful to people on the set. Dwayne lost his patience with him.” – Bang Showbiz