Hello… Adele it’s Lionel

Lionel, 67, accepts that Adele, 28, is busy this year on her first proper tour and has to take her ’25’ album around the world, but he’s hatched a plan to pester the British songstress when she’s back at her American home until she gets in the studio with him.

The two ‘Hello’ hitmakers began discussions about recording a duet together at the end of last year but nothing definite has been put in place yet.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards in London on Friday (01.07.16), he jokingly said: “She’s on tour now and she’s got to get used to it. She has to push through. I’m going to give her a year and at the end of this year I’m going to go and attack her in her home. She has a nice house somewhere outside Los Angeles so I’m going to stand outside the gate and say ‘Adele, it’s me. Hello, it’s me!’ “









Lionel – who released his song ‘Hello’ in February 1984, while Adele’s ‘Hello’ came out in October 2015 – also recalled his first meeting with the soul star and he knew straight away they were going to get along.

He added: “Our first encounter was at the Grammys, she is very personable. Four minutes into talking we were like old school friends.”

Lionel was at the ceremony to collect Nordoff Robbins Silver Clef Award and is currently on his latest arena tour of the UK.

The ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ singer admits Britain is becoming like a second home for him and the thing he loves the most is the wet weather because California is too sunny for him.

Lionel – who performed one of the greatest Glastonbury sets of all-time last year – said: “I don’t know if everyone thinks I’m living in Britain but I get customs people going, ‘Welcome home.’ I’m a part of everyone’s family, if one more grown man says he made love to me one more time, I’m going to say, ‘You haven’t touched me!’

“I come here for the rain, we get nothing but sun in Southern California, and it gets boring. In England I get a chance to wear some clothes. I go out for walk in it.”

Bang Showbiz