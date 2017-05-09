News Ticker

Mary J Blige records ‘crazy’ song with Kanye West

27th June 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 36

Los Angeles – Mary J Blige has recorded a “crazy” song with Kanye West for her new album.

The 45-year-old singer has confirmed that her eagerly-anticipated 13th studio LP – the follow-up to 2014’s The London Sessions – features a song with the Bound 2 rapper, 39, who raps on two verses, and she’s also teased that her first record in two years is very near to being finished.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “I don’t want to give up the name of the song yet, but the album is mostly complete. But I absolutely got to work with the great Kanye West. And the song is crazy – I can’t wait for people to hear it. He rhymes after my two verses. It’s incredible. He kills it. I wish I could give you the title, you’d flip but I Just can’t do it yet.”




While the Real Love hitmaker isn’t able to reveal too many details about the song, she has teased that it is “very dramatic” and includes horn instruments and one “gigantic” beat.

She added: “The flavour of the track starts off with piano keys. It’s very dramatic in the beginning and it goes into a loud horn. That is, like an old sample horn. And then this gigantic beat kicks in and I sing.”

A release date is yet to be given for Mary’s new album however, it is expected to feature collaborations with Hit-Boy, DJ Camper, B.A.M. and Jazmine Sullivan.

