My father is innocent, says Paris Jackson

22nd June 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 26

The 18-year-old aspiring actress has come to the defence of the late ‘Billie Jean’ hitmaker after a police report from 2003, which surfaced on Tuesday June 21, documented a list of seized items allegedly from his Neverland property.

She wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately, negativity will always sell. I urge you all to ignore the trash and the parasites who make a career trying to slander my father.

Tito Jackson (L) and LaToya Jackson (3rd L), siblings of the late pop star Michael Jackson, his children Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (4th L), Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) and Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson (3rd R) perform on stage during the “Michael Forever” tribute concert. Credit: REUTERS

“The most pure people are always torn down. It will continue to be proven that my beloved father has always been and forever will be innocent.”

And Jackson’s estate has also come to his defence, insisting his name has just been “dragged through the mud” now he was unable to defend himself.

They said in a statement: “Seven years ago this coming Saturday, the world lost an amazing artist and humanitarian devoted to helping children in need in all corners of the world. Michael Jackson’s fans, including the Executors of his estate, prefer to remember the wonderful gifts Michael left behind instead of having to once again see his good name dragged through the mud by tabloid trash.

“Everything in these reports, including what the County of Santa Barbara calls ‘content that appears to be obtained off the Internet or through unknown sources’ is false, no doubt timed to the anniversary of Michael’s passing. Those who continue to shamelessly exploit Michael via sleazy internet ‘click bait’ ignore that he was acquitted by a jury in 2005 on every one of the 14 salacious charges brought against him in a failed witch hunt. Michael remains just as innocent of these smears in death as he was in life even though he isn’t here to defend himself. Enough is enough.”

An investigator on the case alleges they found “disgusting and downright shocking images of child torture, adult and child nudity, female bondage and sadomasochism” at Jackson’s home.




Jackson was acquitted of seven counts of child molestation and two counts of giving an intoxicant to a minor in 2005.

Bang Showbiz

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

