News Ticker

Drake’s ‘Views’ spends 7th straight week atop Billboard chart

21st June 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 1

LOS ANGELES – Canadian R&B singer Drake held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart for a seventh consecutive week on Monday, becoming the first male artist in more than a decade to achieve the feat, according to Billboard.

May 23, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake celebrates after Toronto Raptors score a basket in a 105-99 win over Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Drake’s album “Views” sold another 121,000 units for the week ending June 16, comprising album and song sales and more than 110 million streams, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Billboard said the last male artist to spend seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the album chart was rapper Eminem with “The Marshall Mathers LP,” which spent eight consecutive weeks at the top of the chart in 2000.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).




Streaming activity for Drake’s fourth album on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Inc’s Apple Music has consistently soared past 100 million streams each week since its release in late April.

Drake held off new albums from pop singer Nick Jonas and hip hop artist Jon Bellion.

Jonas’ third solo album, “Last Year was Complicated,” debuted at No. 2 on the chart with 66,000 units sold, while Bellion’s first album, “The Human Condition,” entered the chart at No. 5 with 40,000 units.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online sales of singles, Justin Timberlake’s upbeat summer song “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” held the No. 1 spot with another 124,000 copies sold. – Reuters

Related Posts
Bobbi in crash before bath incident
Bobbi in crash before bath incident
London - Bobbi Kristina Brown was allegedly involved in a car crash four days before she was found unconscious in a bath tub. The 21-year-old daughter of the late Whitney Houston ...
READ MORE
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 05: Janet Jackson performs live on stage at the Sydney Opera House on November 5, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Janet Jackson posts message to fans, silent on ‘secret child’
Janet Jackson is “doing well” with her pregnancy. The 'That's The Way Love Goes' singer - who is expecting her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana - broke her Twitter ...
READ MORE
Chris Martin pops a pap
Chris Martin pops a pap
British singer whose mother was born in Zimbabwe Chris Martin has allegedly hit a photographer with his car. The Coldplay frontman had enjoyed an evening at California restaurant Giorgio Baldi with ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans warn SA rapper ahead of gig
Zimbabweans warn SA rapper ahead of gig
South African rapper Cassper Nyovest says he will donate all proceeds earned from his concert in Bulawayo to foreign nationals affected by xenophobic attacks, while remaining adamant that he will ...
READ MORE
Ed Sheeran wins best British record at top UK music awards
Ed Sheeran wins best British record at top UK music awards
- Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran took home the coveted best album prize at Britain's top music honors on Wednesday for "X" at a star-studded Brit Awards show in London. The singer looked ...
READ MORE
Busta Rhymes (R) performs with Puff Daddy during the second night of the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus - RTS1Y8P
Busta Rhymes sentenced to time served in protein shake incident
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rapper Busta Rhymes pleaded guilty to a non-criminal harassment charge on Friday for throwing a protein drink at an employee at a New York City gym, ...
READ MORE
Generated by IJG JPEG Library
Jay Z ‘offers Prince’s family $40m’ for rights to unreleased music ahead of Paisley Park opening
Hip hop mogul Jay Z has reportedly made a major play to expand his music catalogue. The Big Pimpin' rapper is said to have reached out to the family of ...
READ MORE
One Direction breaks streaming record as it tops UK chart
One Direction breaks streaming record as it tops UK chart
LONDON - "Drag Me Down," One Direction's first single as a quartet following the departure of Zayn Malik in March, surged to the top of the British chart on Friday ...
READ MORE
Singer Jay Z performs at the O2 arena in London October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
LISTEN: Jay Z drops Spiritual track following police shootings
Los Angeles - Jay Z has released an emotional new song in response to this week's fatal police shootings of two black men in Minnesota and Louisiana. On Spiritual, Jay Z ...
READ MORE
Nick in court on reckless driving amid investigation claims for injuries Bobbi Kristina Brown sustained before found in tub
Nick in court on reckless driving amid investigation claims for injuries Bobbi Kristina Brown sustained before found in tub
Bobbi Kristina Brown's controversial partner Nick Gordon has been summoned to appear in court on Monday to answer charges of reckless driving. A warrant for his immediate arrest will be issued ...
READ MORE
Bobbi in crash before bath incident
Janet Jackson posts message to fans, silent on
Chris Martin pops a pap
Zimbabweans warn SA rapper ahead of gig
Ed Sheeran wins best British record at top
Busta Rhymes sentenced to time served in protein
Jay Z ‘offers Prince’s family $40m’ for rights
One Direction breaks streaming record as it tops
LISTEN: Jay Z drops Spiritual track following police
Nick in court on reckless driving amid investigation

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News