Leona Lewis has been dropped from her record label

15th June 2016

The ‘Bleeding Love’ hitmaker signed to Island Records last year following her split from Simon Cowell’s Syco but she’s experienced a bumpy ride in the charts despite their best efforts to propel her career.

A source said: “It simply didn’t work out with Island. She made a great record and the label really championed her but something just didn’t click.”

Leona’s first single ‘Fire Under My Feet’ from her fifth studio album ‘I Am’, released under Island Records, flopped in the charts and the LP sold just 8,500 copies in its first week in September last year.

Label executives are due to hold a meeting with the former ‘X Factor’ star in the coming days to discuss her future because they don’t want to cut ties with Leona, 31, completely.

The source told The Sun newspaper: “Universal is still very keen to keep her as part of the family so they will be holding a meeting next week to discuss her future.”




The brunette beauty – who has replaced Nicole Scherzinger in the musical ‘Cats’ – could ask Simon if his offer to return to Syco is still open.

Last year, her old boss reached out to the estranged star with a potentially career-saving offer.

Simon said: “I have a real soft spot for Leona for so many reasons. I’d say to her, and I genuinely mean this, that the door will always be left open.

“Any time she ever thought, ‘I want to come back to Syco’ I’d welcome her back with open arms.

“When you’ve got talent as good as this and a voice as good as that, with the right song you can always have a hit.” – Bang Showbiz

