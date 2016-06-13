News Ticker

‘No autographs tonight, motherf****r’

13th June 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 36

The man who had a “fist fight” with Justin Bieber claims he was only after an autograph.

Footage emerged of the ‘What Do You Mean’ hitmaker allegedly fighting with a man, now identified as Lamont Richmond, outside of his hotel in Cleveland.

Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 22, 2016. Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The argument reportedly began when Lamont and his friends asked for pictures and autographs but was told “no autographs tonight, motherf****r” by the star.

Lamont also claims Justin smelt like alcohol and “puffed his chest up” before moving to hit him.

Recalling what happened, he told TMZ: “Yo, check. The fool ran up on me. I was with the girls, we just asked the d**k for an autograph. I don’t know about all this other stuff you talkin’ about. I got nothin’ else to say.”

And Lamont is said to have already gone to meet with a lawyer with plans to sue the ‘Sorry’ hitmaker.

Meanwhile, Justin previously admitted he was “done” taking selfies with fans but a source claimed it wasn’t motivated by selfishness.

He wrote: “If you happen to see me out somewhere know that I’m not gonna take a picture I’m done taking pictures.




“It has gotten to the point that people won’t even say hi to me or recognize me as a human, I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity. (sic)”

Whilst the source added: “He was honest when he explained that he feels like a zoo animal. He wants his fans to realise that he is still a person – a person who would like a little bit of respect.”

Bang Showbiz

Related Posts
Rap mogul taken to hospital again
Rap mogul taken to hospital again
LOS ANGELES - Rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight, who is charged with murder in a hit-and-run death, was taken to hospital on Thursday before his scheduled Los Angeles court appearance ...
READ MORE
Tupac lives… in China
Tupac lives… in China
Tupac in China? It sounds like a silly kung-fu spoof and, should this film ever make it to mainstream cinemas, the late rap icon’s legacy is probably going to take ...
READ MORE
Real’s Benzema more than lover to RiRi
Real’s Benzema more than lover to RiRi
Rihanna feels Karim Benzema is like her "best friend". The 'Diamonds' singer has been on a string of dates with the Real Madrid soccer player in recent weeks after first meeting ...
READ MORE
South African woman wins Miss World beauty pageant in London
South African woman wins Miss World beauty pageant in London
LONDON - A 22-year-old South African woman, Rolene Strauss, won the Miss World 2014 beauty pageant in London on Sunday, the organizers said in a statement. Hungary's Edina Kulcsár came second ...
READ MORE
Chris Brown arrives in South Africa
Chris Brown arrives in South Africa
They said he might not make it to the South African tour because of his brushes with the law, but as it turns out, Chris Brown is coming back to ...
READ MORE
Pay up and I’ll shut up, says Kimye guard
Pay up and I’ll shut up, says Kimye guard
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West's former bodyguard says he will stop talking about them if they pay him for the work he has done. The couple are said to be ...
READ MORE
Seriously, who is Zayn Malik?
Seriously, who is Zayn Malik?
Here are 7 questions you may have been too embarrassed to ask about Zayn Malik leaving One Direction.   Chances are, if you're not having a candlelit vigil after the news that ...
READ MORE
Mary J Blige mocked on Twitter for serenading Hillary Clinton
Mary J Blige mocked on Twitter for serenading Hillary Clinton
R'n'b singer Mary J Blige has inadvertently become the butt of jokes after serenading presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton. The No More Drama songstress burst into song in a preview for ...
READ MORE
Beyonce and Mariah Carey take festive selfie
Beyonce and Mariah Carey take festive selfie
Beyonce attended Mariah Carey's Christmas concert and the pair took a rare selfie backstage. The 'All Night' hitmaker went to see the 46-year-old singer perform at her 'Mariah Carey: All I ...
READ MORE
Lupita Nyong’o’s $150,000 Oscar gown returned by thief via TMZ
Lupita Nyong’o’s $150,000 Oscar gown returned by thief via TMZ
LOS ANGELES - The $150,000 Oscar gown worn by actress Lupita Nyong'o that was stolen two days ago was returned on Friday by the thief, who tipped off celebrity news ...
READ MORE
Rap mogul taken to hospital again
Tupac lives… in China
Real’s Benzema more than lover to RiRi
South African woman wins Miss World beauty pageant
Chris Brown arrives in South Africa
Pay up and I’ll shut up, says Kimye
Seriously, who is Zayn Malik?
Mary J Blige mocked on Twitter for serenading
Beyonce and Mariah Carey take festive selfie
Lupita Nyong’o’s $150,000 Oscar gown returned by thief

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News