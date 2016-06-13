Footage emerged of the ‘What Do You Mean’ hitmaker allegedly fighting with a man, now identified as Lamont Richmond, outside of his hotel in Cleveland.

The man who had a “fist fight” with Justin Bieber claims he was only after an autograph.

The argument reportedly began when Lamont and his friends asked for pictures and autographs but was told “no autographs tonight, motherf****r” by the star.

Lamont also claims Justin smelt like alcohol and “puffed his chest up” before moving to hit him.

Recalling what happened, he told TMZ: “Yo, check. The fool ran up on me. I was with the girls, we just asked the d**k for an autograph. I don’t know about all this other stuff you talkin’ about. I got nothin’ else to say.”

And Lamont is said to have already gone to meet with a lawyer with plans to sue the ‘Sorry’ hitmaker.

Meanwhile, Justin previously admitted he was “done” taking selfies with fans but a source claimed it wasn’t motivated by selfishness.

He wrote: "If you happen to see me out somewhere know that I'm not gonna take a picture I'm done taking pictures.









“It has gotten to the point that people won’t even say hi to me or recognize me as a human, I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity. (sic)”

Whilst the source added: “He was honest when he explained that he feels like a zoo animal. He wants his fans to realise that he is still a person – a person who would like a little bit of respect.”

Bang Showbiz