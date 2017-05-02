Eve joins Chris Brown for Mother-Of-All-Parties in South Africa

Following last week’s news that Chris Brown is heading back to South Africa for the Mother Of All Parties event in Durban on July 2, it’s been announced that more international stars will be joining in the party.



On Tuesday, the promoters announced the complete local line-up in addition to three more international artists.

American singer and producer Tinashe will be joining the ‘Bring it Back’ hitmaker, while hip-hop star Eve and Slum Village will be adding that old school flavour.

South African audience will no doubt enjoy enjoy the treat.

What’s more, the event will showcase local talent with the likes of hip-hop stars, Cassper Nyovest, Riky Rick, Zakwe, Anatii, Emtee and Fifi Cooper.

DJ favourites, Sphectacula and Naves will also share the stage with Chynaman, Du Boiz Jay Spitter DJ Bongz, Ms Jones and L’Vovo and the DJU stage will feature the legendary DJs Oskido, Fresh, Vinny Da Vinci, Greg Maloka and Christos Katsaitis.

With all the local and international stars, three big stages of house and hip, the event organisers promise an experience like no other.