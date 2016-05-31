News Ticker

Fan sues Chris Brown for bullying

31st May 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 1

Marq Stevenson, who attended the 27-year-old singer’s concert in Dallas last year, claims that Chris’ entourage bullied him and stole his hat after he tried to get the star to sign it, TMZ reports.
chris
Now, Mr Stevenson wants $2 500 (about R39 580) for the alleged bullying, $25 for the hat and $225 for his concert ticket.

He claims he handed the hat over to get signed but it was never returned to him.

This is just the latest blow for Chris after Nia Guzman, the mother of his two-year-old daughter Royalty, recently admitted she “can’t say anything positive” about co-parenting with him.

She said: “Well, the world didn’t find out about her until a year ago. He always knew about her, he just wasn’t ready to deal with the situation. But, it’s been quite the experience. I can’t say anything positive about it … at all. Nothing positive.”

The pair’s feud escalated recently when Chris accused Nia of “sexualising” their daughter when she posted a photograph of Royalty on her way to ballet class in a tutu.




Referencing the incident, she said: “I mean the fact that I had just spoken with him. He had already seen a video of her on her way to ballet class. To make that remark online, was totally insane to me. Because I have a phone. I have a phone, and I tried over and over and over to co-parent, to try and get this right.

“She always dresses like that to dance class … It was a funny moment, and she was leaned back looking at me because she was totally p**sed off, because it was time to go … but she didn’t want to leave.”

And Nia also hit back at claims she tried to get his access time reduced.

She said: “I didn’t go back to court to limit his time, at all … What’s in place right now, his days that he gets her, was agreed upon … It wasn’t court ordered or anything like that… all I wanted was a set nanny in place … She’s only two, and she’s a lot of work. I just wanted a nanny in place when she was with him, and it be agreed upon.”

Bang Showbiz

Related Posts
I can’t live without Daisy, says Tuku
I can’t live without Daisy, says Tuku
MUSICIAN Oliver Mtukudzi, aka Tuku, says he is where he is today because of his wife Daisy whom he says budgets time for him. “She makes sure I am happy; she ...
READ MORE
Chris Brown arrives in South Africa
Chris Brown arrives in South Africa
They said he might not make it to the South African tour because of his brushes with the law, but as it turns out, Chris Brown is coming back to ...
READ MORE
Rihanna wins battle against Topshop
Rihanna wins battle against Topshop
London - Pop singer Rihanna has won a court battle against fashion retailer Topshop over a T-shirt featuring a photo of her.   Britain's Court of Appeal on Thursday upheld an earlier ruling ...
READ MORE
Worth the Wayne?
Worth the Wayne?
OnCe I went into a YouTube wormhole and viewed videos of international artists doing interviews they were really not interested in. The one person who kept popping up was rapper, ...
READ MORE
Lil Wayne kicked off private jet for smoking weed
Lil Wayne kicked off private jet for smoking weed
Rapper Lil Wayne was ordered to get off the private jet he chartered minutes after takeoff, because he and his entourage lit up a joint almost immediately after takeoff up, ...
READ MORE
U2 follow Katy Perry and delay album release over Donald Trump’s election win
U2 follow Katy Perry and delay album release over Donald Trump’s election win
Fans of rock band U2 will have to wait a little longer for their next album. The Edge has revealed the group's plans to delay the release of Songs Of ...
READ MORE
‘Pon de Replay’ makes RiRi feel old
‘Pon de Replay’ makes RiRi feel old
Rihanna was 30 minutes late for her headline performance at V Festival on Sunday (21.08.16). The 28-year-old star was due to begin her show at 9.20pm but the wait was ...
READ MORE
Kanye West acknowledges attendees before his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party for the "The Life of Pablo" album during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kanye won’t release music on CD again
The 38-year-old rapper is finished with compact discs and says the artwork for his latest album 'The Life of Pablo' is intended to be an "open casket" for the format. ...
READ MORE
Wife held for biting Jermaine Jackson on the leg
Wife held for biting Jermaine Jackson on the leg
Jermaine Jackson's wife has been arrested on a domestic violence charge. Halima Rashid, 38, was taken into police custody over the weekend amid claims she bit her 60-year-old husband's leg. ETonline reports ...
READ MORE
Kanye West serious about White House run, says he has to grow up
Kanye West serious about White House run, says he has to grow up
NEW YORK - Rapper Kanye West says he's serious about running for U.S. president in 2020 but noted in an interview released on Thursday that he has "a lot of ...
READ MORE
I can’t live without Daisy, says Tuku
Chris Brown arrives in South Africa
Rihanna wins battle against Topshop
Worth the Wayne?
Lil Wayne kicked off private jet for smoking
U2 follow Katy Perry and delay album release
‘Pon de Replay’ makes RiRi feel old
Kanye won’t release music on CD again
Wife held for biting Jermaine Jackson on the
Kanye West serious about White House run, says

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez coyly addresses Drake relationship amid romance rumours

20th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News