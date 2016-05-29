News Ticker

Hosiah Chipanga fights in Tuku’s corner

29th May 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 22

Outspoken and talented sungura musician Hosiah Chipanga is fighting in Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s corner, saying the legendary musician could have performed at last week’s one million-man march under duress, considering the repressive nature of Zanu PF.

By Staff Reporter
tuku
Mtukudzi took to the stage at the event that was organised by Zanu PF youth league in support of President Robert Mugabe’s “shrewd leadership” on Africa Day.

Despite Soul Jah Love and Mathias Mhere having performed at the same gathering, it was Mtukudzi who found himself in the eye of the storm, triggering a lot of debate among Zimbabweans.

Chipanga, a chief critic of Zanu PF, yesterday told The Standard Style that Mtukudzi could have been a “victim of circumstances”.

“Tuku is a musician and ekes a living through singing. If he performed because of that I don’t see anything wrong, but he could have performed out of fear,” Chipanga said.




“Being a Zimbabwean, he knows how to deal with Zanu PF. He knew what could have been done to him if he had turned them down. Saka unongotamba iyoyo iri kurira. [You dance according to the tune]”

When asked if he would have performed at a Zanu PF event, had he been invited, Chipanga said: “In the past I took part at national galas organised by this regime and there was no way I could have turned them down as long as I got money out of that.

“However, I am no longer getting these invitations because of my lyrics which do not go down well with those in power. As musicians, we have ideas which can help move this country forward.”

Chipanga, who is releasing a new album Gamba in a few weeks’ time, said Tuku’s performance at the million-man march does not mean that he is Zanu PF, considering that the Bvuma hitmaker performed at MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s wedding.

“Musicians sing for the people everywhere and anytime,” he said.

However, exiled musician Thomas Mapfumo told an online publication that Tuku’s performance at a Zanu PF event was confirmation that he supported the ruling party.

A number of local musicians have benefitted from their loyalty to Zanu PF.

Sulumani Chimbetu is a regular feature at First Lady Grace Mugabe’s functions while Jah Prayzah is a defence cultural ambassador for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

The Tsviriyo hit-maker was given a Mercedes Benz worth $16 000 by Mutare businessman Esau Mupfumi, a Zanu PF legislator.

However, some people view Tuku’s performance at the one million-man march as payback to Mugabe — who according to the book Tuku Back Stage written by Shepherd Mutamba — the musician’s former publicist — offered a gift of $87 000-worth of state-of-the-art studio equipment to Mtukudzi.

“He [Tuku] told me about the gift and showed me the equipment that he kept under lock and key, right in his office and not in the store room,” Mutamba claimed.

The musician has disputed Mutamba’s claims.

Efforts to get comment from Mtukudzi were fruitless yesterday as he was said to be in South Africa.-The Standard

Related Posts
U.S. rock band Toto’s longtime bassist Mike Porcaro dies
U.S. rock band Toto’s longtime bassist Mike Porcaro dies
Mike Porcaro, the longtime bassist for Grammy Award-winning U.S. rock band Toto, died on Sunday morning, his brother and fellow band member said in a brief statement. He was 59. The ...
READ MORE
One Direction star buys parents a house
One Direction star buys parents a house
The One Direction star has invested in a £400 000 (R7 million) home for his father, Geoff, mother, Karen and older sisters Nicola and Ruth near his childhood abode in ...
READ MORE
Madonna ready for war over son’s custody
Madonna ready for war over son’s custody
The 57-year-old singer is preparing for a custody battle over the 15 year old, who defied a court order to return to America to be with her in December in ...
READ MORE
Jay Z and Beyoncé expecting a baby?
Jay Z and Beyoncé expecting a baby?
Jay Z and Beyoncé are reportedly expecting their second child together after allegedly conceiving through IVF. The couple - who already have three-year-old daughter Blue Ivy together - are feeling incredibly ...
READ MORE
FILE JULY 26: Rapper DMX, real name Earl Simmons, was arrested for driving under the influence July 26, 2013 in Greenville, South Carolina. Simmons was also charged with driving without a license. NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Rapper DMX performs onstage at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on September 23, 2009 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
Rapper DMX welcomes 15th child
DMX has become a father for the 15th time. The 45-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, and partner Desiree Lindstrom welcomed son Exodus Simmons in New York on Friday, ...
READ MORE
John Legend reveals the hardships of his singing career: ‘I was rejected by major record labels’
John Legend reveals the hardships of his singing career: ‘I was rejected by major record labels’
Celebrated singer John Legend recently surprised X-Factor contestants ahead of their Saturday night performance with a musical masterclass. While spending time with singing enthusiasts, the 37-year-old musician also shared some ...
READ MORE
Have Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith split? Couple ‘set to divorce with secret settlement’
Have Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith split? Couple ‘set to divorce with secret settlement’
After months of speculation, Will Smith and his wife Jada have reportedly split up. According to US reports, the couple have ended their 17 year marriage and are reaching a top ...
READ MORE
Bobbi in crash before bath incident
Bobbi in crash before bath incident
London - Bobbi Kristina Brown was allegedly involved in a car crash four days before she was found unconscious in a bath tub. The 21-year-old daughter of the late Whitney Houston ...
READ MORE
Mariah Carey signs three movie deal with Hallmark
Mariah Carey signs three movie deal with Hallmark
Los Angeles - Mariah Carey has signed a three-picture deal with the Hallmark Channel. The Hero singer - who starred in and make her directorial debut in A Christmas Melody' on the ...
READ MORE
Katy Perry’s Christmases are “not that fancy”.
Katy Perry’s Christmases are “not that fancy”.
The 31-year-old singer loves celebrating the festive season with her family and revealed it's much like other people's experience of the holiday despite her superstar status. She said: “We all make ...
READ MORE
U.S. rock band Toto’s longtime bassist Mike Porcaro
One Direction star buys parents a house
Madonna ready for war over son’s custody
Jay Z and Beyoncé expecting a baby?
Rapper DMX welcomes 15th child
John Legend reveals the hardships of his singing
Have Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith split?
Bobbi in crash before bath incident
Mariah Carey signs three movie deal with Hallmark
Katy Perry’s Christmases are “not that fancy”.

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News