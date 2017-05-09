News Ticker

Mariah Carey signs three movie deal with Hallmark

25th May 2016

Los Angeles – Mariah Carey has signed a three-picture deal with the Hallmark Channel.

The Hero singer – who starred in and make her directorial debut in A Christmas Melody‘ on the channel last December – will develop, executive produce, direct and co-star in the movies, as well as composing and producing an original song for each.

The network are overjoyed to be working closely with the 46-year-old star again.

Michelle Vicary, EVP Programming at Crown Media Family Networks, told Deadline: “We are honoured to continue our collaboration with the multi-talented Mariah Carey.




“It’s rare to work with a talent who can produce, direct, star and also compose original music for a project, and we know she will deliver for our viewers once again.”

The first film in the two-year deal is scheduled premiere during Hallmark’s 2017 Countdown to Valentine’s Day programming event.

A Christmas Melody drew 3.9 million viewers when it aired six months ago, while the One Sweet Day singer’s Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas musical event was the channel’s most-watched holiday special over the festive period.

Watch a clip here:

The Hallmark Channel also sponsored Mariah’s sold-out Christmas concerts at New York City’s Beacon Theatre.

Mariah – who is engaged to billionaire James Packer and has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon – previously insisted stepping behind the camera to direct doesn’t mean she’s saying goodbye to her diva ways.

She joked: ”I’m still always going to be a diva in certain ways, and I don’t mean that in the bad sense of the word.

”I just mean, like, if there’s a make-up artist there and they don’t mind touching me up while I’m directing.”

As well as her movie-making, Mariah will also be seen on screen later this year in her E! reality show Mariah’s World, which will document her life on the road during her Sweet Sweet Fantasy tour.

