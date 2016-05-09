News Ticker

Chris Brown’s sex-obsessed stalker

9th May 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 1

Chris Brown has obtained a restraining order against a persistent intruder.
chris

The ‘Yeah 3x’ hitmaker submitted court documents asking for Danielle Patti – who was first arrested for trespassing at his house in December 2015 – to be ordered to stay away from him because she continues to harass him for sexual favours and even filed for a restraining order against him.

According to the paperwork seen by website TMZ, on one of the woman’s unwanted visits to his Woodland Hills abode, she shouted things like “I love you” and “Chris are you going to eat my p***y”.

The 27-year-old star believes Patti is delusional about having a relationship with him.

Chris has been granted a temporary restraining order against the woman – who is currently in jail after being arrested last month for trespassing on his property – and she has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from him and one of his bodyguards.




Last month, Patti, who has claimed to be dating the ‘Kiss Kiss’ singer, reportedly waited by Chris’s front gate until it opened for another visitor and then made her way into the grounds.

She was found by the star’s security staff, who detained her until police arrived and arrested her on two counts of trespassing.

Last December, the 27-year-old obsessive fan was said to have driven her car onto Chris’s property and then refused to leave.

She later accused the ‘Run It’ hitmaker of purposefully trying to have her arrested and attempted to obtain a protective order against him amid allegations he had threatened her on social media.

The order was granted in March, but a Los Angeles judge refused to make it permanent weeks later after she failed to provide evidence of any threats. – Bang Showbiz

Related Posts
How much has Drake earned from Spotify with 4.7 billion streams?
How much has Drake earned from Spotify with 4.7 billion streams?
Canadian rapper Drake is officially crowned king of Spotify. The One Dance hitmaker has been named the most-streamed artist of 2016 on the music service with an eye-watering 4.7 billion ...
READ MORE
Bono confirms U2 world tour for 2017 and new album
Bono confirms U2 world tour for 2017 and new album
U2 singer Bono has confirmed that the band will embark on another world tour next year. The singer also told Spanish fan group ‘U2 en Espana’ a new album is also ...
READ MORE
1. Dwayne Johnson is the world's highest paid actor this year with $64 million in earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dwayne Johnson dethrones Robert Downey Jr. as highest paid actor
Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson topped a Forbes magazine list of the world's highest paidactors on Thursday with an estimated 2016 payday of $64.5 million. Johnson, 44, knocked Robert Downey Jr. off the ...
READ MORE
(170101) -- NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Singer Mariah Carey performs during the New Year celebration at Times Square in New York, the United States, Dec. 31, 2016. The New Year celebration was held at Times Square from the night of Dec. 31, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2017, a well-known traditional event which is expected to draw hundreds of spectators from the Untied States and other parts of the world. (Xinhua/Wang Ying) (djj)
Mariah Carey wants probe into NYE ‘sabotage’
London – Mariah Carey wants to "launch an investigation" into her New Year's Eve performance. The 'Without You' hitmaker has reportedly ordered her team to find out why her performance in ...
READ MORE
David Beckham earning more now than when in active football
David Beckham earning more now than when in active football
David Beckham made £50.8 million last year, more than he made when he was playing football. The retired footballer’s multiple endorsement deals with brands including Adidas and H&M has meant the ...
READ MORE
RiRi delays tour days after Grammys saga
RiRi delays tour days after Grammys saga
Rihanna has delayed the start of her upcoming world tour. The 'Diamonds' hitmaker was due to go out on the road in support of her new album 'Anti' later this month, ...
READ MORE
RIP Natalie Cole: Singer and daughter of Nat King Cole dies aged 65
RIP Natalie Cole: Singer and daughter of Nat King Cole dies aged 65
"Natalie fought a fierce, courageous battle, dying how she lived..with dignity, strength and honour. "Our beloved mother and sister will be greatly missed and remain unforgettable in our hearts forever." ...
READ MORE
‘I’m tired of being mistreated’: Karrueche Tran ‘disrespected’ after Chris Brown posts snap of Kendall Jenner sitting on his lap
‘I’m tired of being mistreated’: Karrueche Tran ‘disrespected’ after Chris Brown posts snap of Kendall Jenner sitting on his lap
Last week Karrueche Tran said she refused 'to be repeatedly mistreated' after her on-off beau Chris Brown accused her of having an affair with rapper Drake. And now TMZ claims it ...
READ MORE
Bobby Brown finally admits to hitting Whitney
Bobby Brown finally admits to hitting Whitney
Bobby Brown once hit his ex-wife Whitney Houston. The 'Candy Girl' hitmaker has revealed he lashed out at the late star on one occasion during their 15-year marriage while he was ...
READ MORE
Whitney Houston was extorted over lesbian ‘affair’
Whitney Houston was extorted over lesbian ‘affair’
A new book claims Whitney Houston was extorted for $250,000 over an alleged lesbian affair with her personal assistant. A heavily-redacted FBI file on the late singer states she was asked ...
READ MORE
How much has Drake earned from Spotify with
Bono confirms U2 world tour for 2017 and
Dwayne Johnson dethrones Robert Downey Jr. as highest
Mariah Carey wants probe into NYE ‘sabotage’
David Beckham earning more now than when in
RiRi delays tour days after Grammys saga
RIP Natalie Cole: Singer and daughter of Nat
‘I’m tired of being mistreated’: Karrueche Tran ‘disrespected’
Bobby Brown finally admits to hitting Whitney
Whitney Houston was extorted over lesbian ‘affair’

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News