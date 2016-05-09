Chris Brown’s sex-obsessed stalker

Chris Brown has obtained a restraining order against a persistent intruder.



The ‘Yeah 3x’ hitmaker submitted court documents asking for Danielle Patti – who was first arrested for trespassing at his house in December 2015 – to be ordered to stay away from him because she continues to harass him for sexual favours and even filed for a restraining order against him.

According to the paperwork seen by website TMZ, on one of the woman’s unwanted visits to his Woodland Hills abode, she shouted things like “I love you” and “Chris are you going to eat my p***y”.

The 27-year-old star believes Patti is delusional about having a relationship with him.

Chris has been granted a temporary restraining order against the woman – who is currently in jail after being arrested last month for trespassing on his property – and she has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from him and one of his bodyguards.









Last month, Patti, who has claimed to be dating the ‘Kiss Kiss’ singer, reportedly waited by Chris’s front gate until it opened for another visitor and then made her way into the grounds.

She was found by the star’s security staff, who detained her until police arrived and arrested her on two counts of trespassing.

Last December, the 27-year-old obsessive fan was said to have driven her car onto Chris’s property and then refused to leave.

She later accused the ‘Run It’ hitmaker of purposefully trying to have her arrested and attempted to obtain a protective order against him amid allegations he had threatened her on social media.

The order was granted in March, but a Los Angeles judge refused to make it permanent weeks later after she failed to provide evidence of any threats. – Bang Showbiz