Celebrating Brenda Fassie

In commemoration of the late South African pop queen Brenda Fassie who died in 2004 after an overdose, we look at MaBrrr’s five most greatest hits (in particular order) that still have us singing and dancing along.











She died aged 39 on 9 May 2004 in hospital without returning to consciousness after her life support machines were turned off. Brenda ‘MaBrrr’ Fassie was sometimes described as the “Queen of African Pop” or the “Madonna of The Townships” or simply as The Black Madonna.

IOL