Phwoar! The Game gets hearts pounding with this snap

The Game is no stranger to showing off his impressive physique. From that ripped stomach to those bulging biceps, his body has in many ways overshadowed his rap and acting career.
And clearly his ego is sky high too. He posted this snap of himself, in all of his glory, labelling himself his very own #MCM.
In a detailed post he spoke about attempting to get back into shape in time for the American Summer and that he’s on a strict gym and eating program.
But if he thought his legions of fans were only interested in his body, just a quick scroll down the over 7000 comments, and you’ll see that his nether regions got the same amount of attention.
Related Posts
Los Angeles - Nelly Furtado surprised fans on Monday by streaming a cover of Calvin Harris' Feels So Close.
The I'm Like a Bird hitmaker's acoustic rendition of the DJ's 2012 ...
READ MORE
After a 4-year hiatus‚ British singer Adele has finally released her third studio album‚ 25‚ and is already pegged to make history.
The When We Were Young hit-maker’s latest album went ...
READ MORE
The 'Shades of Blue' actress who is dating Casper Smart - insists she has no plans to tie the knot for the fourth time as she wants to “be happy” ...
READ MORE
In a brand-new Funny or Die video, Perry shared, “November 8th is Election Day and I’ve got some great news. This year, you can look like sh*t when you vote. ...
READ MORE
The 39-year-old rapper is keen to tempt the former One Direction star away from his long-time mentor Simon Cowell with the promise that they could make millions together.
He told the ...
READ MORE
Let’s face it, models are rarely taken seriously. They are usually considered pretty faces with nothing more to offer.
It’s almost acceptable that at corporate functions their only role is to ...
READ MORE
Mariah Carey “still” does not know who Jennifer Lopez is.
The 'Hero' singer has insisted that she remains unaware of the 'Maid in Manhattan' actress and fellow pop diva's existence, as ...
READ MORE
The 18-year-old aspiring actress has come to the defence of the late 'Billie Jean' hitmaker after a police report from 2003, which surfaced on Tuesday June 21, documented a list ...
READ MORE
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Ghana's President John Mahama told global leaders on Wednesday they should learn a thing or two from the King of Pop Michael Jackson and finally turn ...
READ MORE
Washington - Kanye West and American entrepreneur Damon Dash have been sued by a member of a Latin musical group claiming that the duo ripped off their group's name.
Loisaida, which is ...
READ MORE
Nelly Furtado drops first song in 4 years
Adele’s new album breaking sales records
Jennifer Lopez has no plans to re-marry
Watch Katy Perry Get Arrested After Voting Naked
50 Cent wants 1D’s Zayn to join Da
Queen Vee aims to reign in R&B realm
I still don’t know who JLo is –
My father is innocent, says Paris Jackson
Ghana leader tells U.N. to dance to tune
Kanye West, Damon Dash sued by music producer
Related
Arts & Entertainment
Ed Sheeran will continue his reign at the top of the UK charts but with a new song entirely. After six weeks at number one with Shape Of You, the 26-year-old looks set to replace
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West,
[…]
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: pdr training()
Pingback: thruster dildo()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: the best cock ring()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Ford Chassis Cab()