Phwoar! The Game gets hearts pounding with this snap

The Game is no stranger to showing off his impressive physique. From that ripped stomach to those bulging biceps, his body has in many ways overshadowed his rap and acting career.

And clearly his ego is sky high too. He posted this snap of himself, in all of his glory, labelling himself his very own #MCM.











In a detailed post he spoke about attempting to get back into shape in time for the American Summer and that he’s on a strict gym and eating program.

But if he thought his legions of fans were only interested in his body, just a quick scroll down the over 7000 comments, and you’ll see that his nether regions got the same amount of attention.