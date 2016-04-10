The Black Eyed Peas are reuniting

Will.i.am has revealed that the group – comprised of will, Fergie, apl.de.ap and Taboo – will end their hiatus soon and he can’t wait to reunite with his bandmates.
Speaking to Roman Kemp on Capital FM, he said: “Yeah…so…yes… There will be a Black Eyed Peas reunion…it just…it breaks my heart that I even have to say that because really we should just…we should just always have been doing Black Eyed Peas actually. We shouldn’t have ever…right.”
The band – which was formed in 1995 – released its last album ‘The Beginning’ in 2010 before going on indefinite hiatus in 2011.
However, last year, the group’s 20th anniversary, will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo reunited without Fergie to release the song ‘Yesterday’.
And will previously pledged the ‘My Humps’ hitmakers would only get back together for something “amazing” and unique.
He said: “We’re doing some configuration as far as what do we do as the Peas next.
“In 2008, I was like ‘Guys, electro music is sick!’ And most of them were like, ‘What are you talking about, electro?’
“[I said], ‘There’s this guy called David Guetta and there’s like this underworld, we should do songs like that.’
“Now we have to do something that no one’s thought of, so you’re thinking like ‘The Black Eyed Peas are what?’ If it doesn’t spark that conversation, then there’s no point.
“I know we have to either emerge with something from the underground or do something no-one has thought of. Either it’s amazing or I don’t get it.”
The singer was defended by some fans, who declared he definitely performed his acoustic songs live.
A representative for Justin Bieber has denied reports suggesting he mimed during his headlining performance ...
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]
It’s official – Jennifer Lopez and Drake are dating. Despite repeated denials from Lopez of not having any interest in “being one of Drake’s girls“, it appears she has succumbed to his charms. The megastars, […]
LONDON – Rick Parfitt, the guitarist of British rock group Status Quo, died in hospital on Saturday in Spain aged 68 after suffering from a severe infection. “He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, […]
Pingback: How do Chris Brown, Nate Parker and James Arthur have successful careers after controversy? - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()
Pingback: George Michael dead at 53 – 263AfricaNews()