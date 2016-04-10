The Black Eyed Peas are reuniting

Will.i.am has revealed that the group – comprised of will, Fergie, apl.de.ap and Taboo – will end their hiatus soon and he can’t wait to reunite with his bandmates.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on Capital FM, he said: “Yeah…so…yes… There will be a Black Eyed Peas reunion…it just…it breaks my heart that I even have to say that because really we should just…we should just always have been doing Black Eyed Peas actually. We shouldn’t have ever…right.”

The band – which was formed in 1995 – released its last album ‘The Beginning’ in 2010 before going on indefinite hiatus in 2011.









However, last year, the group’s 20th anniversary, will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo reunited without Fergie to release the song ‘Yesterday’.

And will previously pledged the ‘My Humps’ hitmakers would only get back together for something “amazing” and unique.

He said: “We’re doing some configuration as far as what do we do as the Peas next.

“In 2008, I was like ‘Guys, electro music is sick!’ And most of them were like, ‘What are you talking about, electro?’

“[I said], ‘There’s this guy called David Guetta and there’s like this underworld, we should do songs like that.’

“Now we have to do something that no one’s thought of, so you’re thinking like ‘The Black Eyed Peas are what?’ If it doesn’t spark that conversation, then there’s no point.

“I know we have to either emerge with something from the underground or do something no-one has thought of. Either it’s amazing or I don’t get it.”

