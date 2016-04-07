No babies for Nicki before marriage

While the rapper and her boyfriend Meek Mill have discussed getting married, they are not officially engaged yet and Nicki – who has spoken in the past about being broody – insists she won’t have kids until she is his wife.

When asked by a fan on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’: “When are you going to produce a little Nicki?”, she replied: “When I walk down a little aisle and wear a little white dress.”









And despite wearing a huge rock on her left hand, Nicki insisted she and Meek are “still figuring each other out”.

She explained: “That’s not my engagement ring though. He said that that’s my second ring and that if I get a third ring that that would be the engagement ring.

“You know, I don’t know. We’re still figuring each other out. And in fact, I don’t even want to say that I’m in a relationship anymore because I think when people hear that they go to like the mean place.” – Bang Showbiz