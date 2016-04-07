News Ticker

No babies for Nicki before marriage

7th April 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 17

While the rapper and her boyfriend Meek Mill have discussed getting married, they are not officially engaged yet and Nicki – who has spoken in the past about being broody – insists she won’t have kids until she is his wife.

minaj

When asked by a fan on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’: “When are you going to produce a little Nicki?”, she replied: “When I walk down a little aisle and wear a little white dress.”




And despite wearing a huge rock on her left hand, Nicki insisted she and Meek are “still figuring each other out”.

She explained: “That’s not my engagement ring though. He said that that’s my second ring and that if I get a third ring that that would be the engagement ring.

“You know, I don’t know. We’re still figuring each other out. And in fact, I don’t even want to say that I’m in a relationship anymore because I think when people hear that they go to like the mean place.” – Bang Showbiz

Related Posts
Kenny Rogers heads to SA for last time
Kenny Rogers heads to SA for last time
Big Concerts is excited to announce that Kenny Rogers will be returning to South Africa for the final time, performing his Farewell South Africa Tour in Johannesburg on 15th and ...
READ MORE
Lady Gaga defends Kanye West against ‘mental illness’ ridicule: ‘I support and love you brother’
Lady Gaga defends Kanye West against ‘mental illness’ ridicule: ‘I support and love you brother’
Pop star Lady Gaga has become the latest celebrity to express support for hospitalised rapper Kanye West. As the hip-hop star receives treatment at UCLA Medical Center following a "psychiatric ...
READ MORE
Katy Perry responds to Catfish episode about man who thought they’d been dating for six years
Katy Perry responds to Catfish episode about man who thought they’d been dating for six years
'I felt bad for him, and so I didn't really like to indulge in that' - One of MTV series Catfish's most alarming cases presented itself last week when an ...
READ MORE
Ed Sheeran still humble after historic Wembley Stadium shows says concert film producer
Ed Sheeran still humble after historic Wembley Stadium shows says concert film producer
British singer Ed Sheeran may have all the success in the world but his ego has not inflated just yet. The Thinking Out Loud singer made British history in 2015 ...
READ MORE
Shakira gives birth to second child in Barcelona
Shakira gives birth to second child in Barcelona
MADRID- Colombian pop star Shakira has given birth in Barcelona to her second child, a boy, she said on Friday. A statement posted on Shakira's website said her son, Sasha, was ...
READ MORE
Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’
Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, ...
READ MORE
Celine Dion & Husband Rene Angelil Divorce After 20 Years!
Celine Dion & Husband Rene Angelil Divorce After 20 Years!
Celine and Rene's marriage comes to an end after exactly 20 long years, which is a lifetime in Hollywood. She says it's because the couple having had communication breakdowns that ...
READ MORE
My children are party animals: Mugabe
My children are party animals: Mugabe
President Robert Mugabe has openly admitted having problems with his children whom he said were party crazy and lacked basic self-survival skills. BY BLESSED MHLANGA Addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters who ...
READ MORE
Chris Brown: Australian Government blocks US singer’s visa bid over Rihanna bash
Chris Brown: Australian Government blocks US singer’s visa bid over Rihanna bash
The Federal Government has followed through on its threat to block US R 'n' B singer Chris Brown from entering the country because of his history of domestic violence. The performer ...
READ MORE
Justin Bieber struggled with a Rihanna-induced hangover during V Festival’s first day
Justin Bieber struggled with a Rihanna-induced hangover during V Festival’s first day
Justin Bieber is probably regretting partying with Rihanna until the early hours. The Sorry singer headlined the first day of V Festival 2016 in Hylands Park, Chelmsford but admitted he ...
READ MORE
Kenny Rogers heads to SA for last time
Lady Gaga defends Kanye West against ‘mental illness’
Katy Perry responds to Catfish episode about man
Ed Sheeran still humble after historic Wembley Stadium
Shakira gives birth to second child in Barcelona
Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock
Celine Dion & Husband Rene Angelil Divorce After
My children are party animals: Mugabe
Chris Brown: Australian Government blocks US singer’s visa
Justin Bieber struggled with a Rihanna-induced hangover during

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News