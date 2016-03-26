News Ticker

Mariah Carey cancels show in Brussels

26th March 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 2

U.S. pop star Mariah Carey said on Friday that she was canceling a tour stop in Brussels amid safety concerns following attacks this week that killed 31 people and injured some 270 more.

Singer Mariah Carey arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Singer Mariah Carey arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/GUS RUELAS

The songstress, one of the best-selling female solo artists of recent times, was slated to perform in the now-racked Belgian city on Sunday as part of her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” European tour.

“I love my fans in Brussels and at this time I am being advised to cancel my show for the safety of my fans, my band, crew and everyone […] involved with the tour. I hope to see you soon and send my prayers and eternal love,” she said in a statement on her Twitter account.




Carey, perhaps best known for her 90s hits like “Hero,” “Fantasy,” and “Always Be My Baby,” is set to wrap up her tour with back-to-back performances in Johannesburg in May.

Belgian police arrested three more people on Friday as investigations into Tuesday’s suicide bombings by Islamist militants in Brussels threw up more links to killings in Paris last year. Friday’s arrests brings the total taken into custody to nine.

Related Posts
One Direction to take a break – report
One Direction to take a break – report
The band - made up of Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne - is reportedly set to go on hiatus when the group have finished promoting and ...
READ MORE
Celine Dion & Husband Rene Angelil Divorce After 20 Years!
Celine Dion & Husband Rene Angelil Divorce After 20 Years!
Celine and Rene's marriage comes to an end after exactly 20 long years, which is a lifetime in Hollywood. She says it's because the couple having had communication breakdowns that ...
READ MORE
“I’m not into Jay.” – Beyonce
“I’m not into Jay.” – Beyonce
Beyonce was “not into” Jay Z when they first met, while he thought she could raise his profile, a new book has claimed. The couple - who married in 2008 ...
READ MORE
Serena Williams pours her shapely figure into tight white skirt and crop top
Serena Williams pours her shapely figure into tight white skirt and crop top
Drake was on hand to see her showcase her new clothing collection at New York Fashion Week last week. Serena Williams appeared to be returning the favour in style as she ...
READ MORE
Chris Brown has been accused of stamping on a man’s head
Chris Brown has been accused of stamping on a man’s head
The 27-year-old ‘She Ain’t You’ hitmaker has reportedly trod on Malek Mokrani’s face at a club appearance held at Gotha nightclub during the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, TMZ ...
READ MORE
Chris Brown kicked off private jet
Chris Brown kicked off private jet
Chris Brown has been thrown off a private jet for allegedly smoking marijuana. The 'Yeah 3x' hitmaker and his entourage reportedly ignored warnings from the pilot not to light up on ...
READ MORE
Lady Gaga defends Kanye West against ‘mental illness’ ridicule: ‘I support and love you brother’
Lady Gaga defends Kanye West against ‘mental illness’ ridicule: ‘I support and love you brother’
Pop star Lady Gaga has become the latest celebrity to express support for hospitalised rapper Kanye West. As the hip-hop star receives treatment at UCLA Medical Center following a "psychiatric ...
READ MORE
Timberlake drops ‘CantStopTheFeeling’ comeback single
Timberlake drops ‘CantStopTheFeeling’ comeback single
Justin Timberlake has dropped his comeback single. The 35-year-old singer has unveiled his first solo single, 'Can't Stop The Feeling', after a three year hiatus. Taking to Twitter to announce the exciting ...
READ MORE
My wedding will be soon, says Mariah Carey
My wedding will be soon, says Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey wants a "beautiful but humble" wedding. The diva recently got engaged to billionaire James Packer after a whirlwind romance and as this will be the third marriage for both ...
READ MORE
Usher is seen taking a walk in Miami Beach with his girlfriend Grace Miguel, 15 December 2014. 16 December 2014. Please byline: Vantagenews.co.uk
Usher has eloped with long-time girlfriend Grace Miguel.
The 36-year-old singer, who got engaged to his “incredible partner and manager” in January after approximately six years of dating, has reportedly jetted off on honeymoon to Havana, Cuba with ...
READ MORE
One Direction to take a break – report
Celine Dion & Husband Rene Angelil Divorce After
“I’m not into Jay.” – Beyonce
Serena Williams pours her shapely figure into tight
Chris Brown has been accused of stamping on
Chris Brown kicked off private jet
Lady Gaga defends Kanye West against ‘mental illness’
Timberlake drops ‘CantStopTheFeeling’ comeback single
My wedding will be soon, says Mariah Carey
Usher has eloped with long-time girlfriend Grace Miguel.

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez coyly addresses Drake relationship amid romance rumours

20th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News