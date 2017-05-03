Madonna still reigns as Queen of Pop

News Ticker

25th March 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 20

File photo of Madonna performing during her Rebel Heart Tour concert at Studio City in Macau, China February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

After wrapping up her Rebel Heart Tour earlier this week, figures have confirmed that Madonna still holds the record as the highest-grossing solo touring artist, taking in a total of $1.31 billion reports Billboard.

According to Billboard’s Boxscore figures, which go back to 1990, the star’s recent Rebel Heart Tour earned $170 million and sold more than 1 million tickets, earning her the title of the highest-grossing solo touring artist in Billboard Boxscore history, a position she had lost to Bruce Springsteen between 2012 and 2014.

Overall, the singer now ranks third on the all-time top-grossing Billboard Boxscore list, behind only the Rolling Stones ($1.84 billion) and U2 ($1.67 billion).




She is also one of only six artists who have surpassed the $1 billion mark since 1990, and is the only woman to do so, with Elton John raking in $1.05 billion and Bon Jovi $1.03 billion, all as of March 23, 2016.

Madonna became the highest-grossing female touring artist in 2004, a record she has held continuously for the past 12 years.

