News Ticker

Rihanna wins battle against Topshop

23rd January 2015 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 1

London – Pop singer Rihanna has won a court battle against fashion retailer Topshop over a T-shirt featuring a photo of her.

Copy of Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards~1
Rihanna, left, and Jeremy Scott arrive at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Sunset Towers Hotel on January 22, 2015 in California. Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision

 

Britain’s Court of Appeal on Thursday upheld an earlier ruling that Topshop can’t sell the shirt bearing the singer’s image without her approval.

The star’s lawyers said the image was from an unauthorized photo taken while Rihanna was filming a video in Northern Ireland in 2011.

But Topshop’s lawyers argued that retailers have used images of stars including Elvis Presley and Jimi Hendrix over the decades, and that Rihanna was wrongly using the law to claim that “only a celebrity may ever market his or her own character”.

A High Court judge ruled earlier that the star’s fans may be deceived into thinking she had endorsed the T-shirt. – Sapa-AP

Related Posts
Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with the E Street Band during his concert in Cape Town, in this January 26, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files
Springsteen breaks his record for longest US show
New Jersey - It was another record-breaking night for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band with a few surprises thrown in at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. The Springsteen fan website, ...
READ MORE
Rapper Rick Ross performs during an official weigh-in for Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. and Marcos Maidana of Argentina ahead of their welterweight boxing match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rapper Rick Ross loses ‘Everyday I’m hustlin” copyright claim
NEW YORK - Rapper Rick Ross cannot copyright the words "Everyday I'm hustlin'," a U.S. judge has ruled, putting an end to his claim against music group LMFAO for selling ...
READ MORE
Rapper Drake surprises fans with album release
Rapper Drake surprises fans with album release
Grammy-winning rapper Drake surprised fans by releasing an album on iTunes early on Friday, following in the footsteps of pop singer Beyonce, who put out her fifth studio album with ...
READ MORE
Tuku to headline Bulawayo’s Ibumba Arts Festival
Tuku to headline Bulawayo’s Ibumba Arts Festival
MUSIC legend Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi will this year headline the Ibumba International Arts Festival in Bulawayo.   Makokoba will be abuzz when the annual arts fete roars into life from December 16 ...
READ MORE
Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with the E Street Band during his concert in Cape Town, in this January 26, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files
Bruce Springsteen to release box set highlighting ‘The River’ era
Bruce Springsteen will release a new box set in December highlighting his 1980 album "The River," with several never-before heard tracks, unseen video footage as well as a new documentary, ...
READ MORE
Singer-songwriter Madonna Ciccone (L) talks to Kenyan First Lady Margaret Kenyatta inside a "Beyond Zero" mobile clinic at State House in Nairobi, Kenya, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Madonna moved to tears by case of child rape in Kenya
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Pop star Madonna was reduced to tears during a trip to Kenya as she listened to a man describe how his five-year-old daughter had been recently raped ...
READ MORE
Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’
Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, ...
READ MORE
Janet Jackson, Chicago to grace Hall of Fame
Janet Jackson, Chicago to grace Hall of Fame
Pop superstar Janet Jackson and trailblazing Mexican American rockers Los Lobos received their first nominations on Thursday to enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They will face a field ...
READ MORE
Rusape based music producer dreams big
Rusape based music producer dreams big
RISING Rusape based music producer and singer Givemore Tawanda Makunika of Mark Sounds is set to take the local music industry by storm. The producer’s beats have proved popular with ...
READ MORE
Tupac letter for sale at $225,000
Tupac letter for sale at $225,000
A handwritten letter by Tupac Shakur is going up for sale for $225,000. The 'Dear Mama' rapper penned the note to Nina Bhadresher, who worked for Death Row Records, while in ...
READ MORE
Springsteen breaks his record for longest US show
Rapper Rick Ross loses ‘Everyday I’m hustlin” copyright
Rapper Drake surprises fans with album release
Tuku to headline Bulawayo’s Ibumba Arts Festival
Bruce Springsteen to release box set highlighting ‘The
Madonna moved to tears by case of child
Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock
Janet Jackson, Chicago to grace Hall of Fame
Rusape based music producer dreams big
Tupac letter for sale at $225,000

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News