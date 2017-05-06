I was Idris Elba’s side-chick: singer

He’s the smouldering British actor whose complex love life took another twist last week as he walked out on his baby son’s mother – days after being seen clubbing with supermodel Naomi Campbell.
But any woman involved with Idris Elba, 43, may have to settle for being the ‘side chick’, according to an American singer/rapper who has spoken of her eight-month affair with the actor.
K. Michelle, 31, said Elba had been her ‘soul mate’ but was horrified when she found out he was expecting a child with long-time girlfriend Naiyana Garth.
“Basically, I was a glorified side-chick,” said the singer, whose real name is Kimberley Michelle Pate. “You feel used. I felt so misled.
“He had the baby and it was just… I’m not going to be in the middle of this. So I walked away from it. There was a situation. He had a child. Y’all not gonna call me the home wrecker.”
Elba, who shot to fame in the BBC series Luther and American hit TV show The Wire, was favourite to win a Bafta on Sunday night as best supporting actor for his portrayal of a psychopathic military commander in the award-winning film Beasts Of No Nation, but did not take home the prize. He is also in the running to become the first black James Bond if Daniel Craig quits his role as 007.
K. Michelle met Elba in 2013 but she claims he did not tell her that he was still romantically involved with Garth, 28, until the London-based make-up artist became pregnant.
Michelle said: “That was very hurtful. He told me about the baby. Sometimes you don”t know you were the side chick until you look back. He told me he wasn”t into her [Garth] and he spent a lot of time with me, here in America. I was like, how could you? You are never with this woman. Then the excuse is, ‘I can”t leave my baby’.”
