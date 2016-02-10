Idris splits from long-term girlfriend

Idris Elba has split from his long-term girlfriend.
The 43-year-old star and Naiyana Garth – who have 22-month-old son Winston together – have reportedly gone their separate ways after two-and-a-half years of dating.
A source told The Sun newspaper: “It ended very recently and it’s too soon for her to talk about it.
“They’ve kept it very quiet so she’s surprised people know already.
“It’s very sad that this has happened while Idris is experiencing the highest points of his professional career and they can’t celebrate it with each other.”
Naiyana was nowhere to be seen at the British Film Awards on Sunday night as Idris scooped the Best Actor accolade for ‘Beasts of No Nation’.
What’s more, the star didn’t thank her during his acceptance speech.
Idris – who also has 13-year-old daughter Isan from his former marriage to Hanne “Kim” Norgaard – recently admitted he gets on great with his kids, despite not being at home a lot.
He said: “My relationship with my children is very, very strong, considering I’m never home.”
The ‘Luther’ star also revealed plans to become a “travelling folk singer”.
He explained: “I will probably become a travelling folk singer. Just put out albums every now and again. I’m not even joking.”
A rep for the ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’ actor declined to comment to the publication.
Bang Showbiz
