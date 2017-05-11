News Ticker

Chris Rock won’t pull out hosting Oscars

23rd January 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 14

Host Chris Rock speaks on stage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, June 29, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Rock won’t pull out of hosting the upcoming Academy Awards.

Although high profile black celebrities including Jada Pinkett Smith and Spike Lee have decided to boycott the ceremony in protest at the lack of diversity in the nominations, Chris reportedly believes he has a better chance of making an impact if he hosts.

A source told Naughty Gossip: “Behind the scenes Chris is under extreme pressure to pull out. Many people think he would help progressbe made if he quits his hosting job.”

“However, Chris is listening to what they have to say, but thinks he will have a bigger impact by doing the show. He thinks it is easier tomake a difference from the inside.”

Chris has already blasted the lack of diversity in the nominations, posting a quip on Twitter which read: “The #Oscars. The White BET Awards (sic).”

Meanwhile, Jada confirmed this week she had made the difficult decision to give the world-famous event a miss because she disagreed with the lack of non-white actors nominated but gave Chris her blessing to host.




In a video message posted on Facebook, Jada said: “Chris, I will not be at the Academy Awards and I won’t be watching but I can’t think of a better man to do the job at hand this year then you, my friend. Good luck.”

And while director Spike Lee has joined Jada in her boycott, revealing he and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee will not be present for the awards this year, he also showed his support for Chris.

He wrote on Instagram: “OscarsSoWhite… Again. We cannot support it and mean no disrespect to my friends, host Chris Rock and producer Reggie Hudlin, president Isaacs and the Academy. But, how is it possible for the 2nd consecutive year all 20 contenders under the actor category are white?

Bang Showbiz

1 Comment on Chris Rock won’t pull out hosting Oscars

