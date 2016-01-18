News Ticker

Glenn Frey, founding member of the Eagles, dead at 67

18th January 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 1

Guitarist Glenn Frey, a founding member of Southern California rock band the Eagles who co-wrote many of their seminal 1970s hits, died on Monday at age 67, the band said on its website.

Frey died in New York City of complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia, the band said.

The Detroit-born Frey and drummer and singer Don Henley co-founded the Eagles in 1971 in Los Angeles after playing as a backup band for rock singer Linda Ronstadt.

The group blended rock with country music influences to become one of the most popular bands of the 1970s, with hit songs such as “Hotel California,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Already Gone” and “Take It Easy.” The band broke up in 1980.

Frey wrote or co-wrote with Henley many of the group’s songs.

“He was like a brother to me; we were family, and like most families, there was some dysfunction,” Henley said in a statement. “But, the bond we forged 45 years ago was never broken, even during the 14 years that the Eagles were dissolved.”

After the Eagles disbanded, Frey had a successful solo career, recording the songs “The One You Love,” “Smuggler’s Blues” and “The Heat Is On.”




Then, in 1994 the Eagles reunited and released an album titled “Hell Freezes Over.” The name jokingly referred to Henley’s previous statement that the band would only get back together when “hell freezes over.”

The Eagles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

“I’m not sure I believe in fate, but I know that crossing paths with Glenn Lewis Frey in 1970 changed my life forever, and it eventually had an impact on the lives of millions of other people all over the planet,” Henley said. – Reuters

Related Posts
Miley Cyrus may cost Schwarzenegger £32 million
Miley Cyrus may cost Schwarzenegger £32 million
Patrick Schwarzenegger's relationship with Miley Cyrus may cost him £32 million (R573 million). The 21-year-old actor has reportedly been ordered to end it with the 22-year-old singer if he wants to ...
READ MORE
Chris Brown, Kanye and Venus Williams stars among fast food franchise owners
Chris Brown, Kanye and Venus Williams stars among fast food franchise owners
Recently, Chris Brown revealed that in addition to being a neat freak and a comic book fan, the R&B singer also owns more than a dozen Burger King restaurants. In a ...
READ MORE
Apple defends Dr Dre after he apologizes to ‘women I’ve hurt’
Apple defends Dr Dre after he apologizes to ‘women I’ve hurt’
Apple Inc. came to the defense of rapper and Beats co-founder Dr Dre on Friday following his apology "to the women I've hurt" as reports of his past altercations with ...
READ MORE
RIP Natalie Cole: Singer and daughter of Nat King Cole dies aged 65
RIP Natalie Cole: Singer and daughter of Nat King Cole dies aged 65
"Natalie fought a fierce, courageous battle, dying how she lived..with dignity, strength and honour. "Our beloved mother and sister will be greatly missed and remain unforgettable in our hearts forever." ...
READ MORE
Why RiRi needs a Bey-cation
Why RiRi needs a Bey-cation
HARARE - She was supposed to perform “Kiss It Better” at the Grammys, but Rihanna’s no-show has industry insiders convinced she is still sore about something. Or more specifically, someone. Rihanna’s ...
READ MORE
Kim Kardashian expecting second baby
Kim Kardashian expecting second baby
Television personality Kim Kardashian is pregnant with her second child with rapper Kanye West, she confirmed in a promotional video clip on Sunday for her reality TV show. "I just got ...
READ MORE
Philippine bishop tells Catholics to boycott Madonna concert
Philippine bishop tells Catholics to boycott Madonna concert
MANILA - A Roman Catholic bishop in the Philippines on Wednesday urged the faithful to stay away from American pop singer Madonna's two-night concert in Manila, calling her music "suggestive" ...
READ MORE
Mapfumo gets Mozambique ‘honour’
Mapfumo gets Mozambique ‘honour’
CHIMURENGA music guru Thomas “Mkanya” Mapfumo, this week takes his act to Mozambique where he is billed to perform at three gigs to mark that country’s Defence and Security Forces/Revolution ...
READ MORE
Beyoncé performs at Blue Ivy’s school
Beyoncé performs at Blue Ivy’s school
Beyoncé performed a cover of 'I Will Always Love You' at a benefit for her daughter's school. The 34-year-old singer - who has four-year-old Blue Ivy with husband Jay Z - ...
READ MORE
Chris Brown release new song a day after arrest
Chris Brown release new song a day after arrest
NEW YORK (AP) -- Chris Brown has a released a new song a day after he was arrested and released on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Brown posted the ...
READ MORE
Miley Cyrus may cost Schwarzenegger £32 million
Chris Brown, Kanye and Venus Williams stars among
Apple defends Dr Dre after he apologizes to
RIP Natalie Cole: Singer and daughter of Nat
Why RiRi needs a Bey-cation
Kim Kardashian expecting second baby
Philippine bishop tells Catholics to boycott Madonna concert
Mapfumo gets Mozambique ‘honour’
Beyoncé performs at Blue Ivy’s school
Chris Brown release new song a day after

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News