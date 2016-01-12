News Ticker

‘Marriage isn’t for everyone’

12th January 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 26

Nick Cannon “highly doubts” he’ll ever marry again.
mariah

The 35-year-old presenter was married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2014 and the pair are parents to four-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

But Nick admits he has taken a realistic approach to the prospect of walking down the aisle again in the future.

He said: “I feel like marriage isn’t for everyone. A friend of mine put it the funniest way. He said, ‘If you heard that there was a 50/50 chance of living or dying when you jump out of a plane, you probably wouldn’t go skydiving.’ There’s like a 50/50 chance of a marriage working.

If it didn’t work out for you the first time, and you still survived it, you probably shouldn’t do it again.” When he was asked if he would marry again in the future, Nick responded: “I highly doubt it.”




And Nick doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for him as he is more than happy to be a single man.

He added to DuJour magazine: “How do I say this the right way … Not to say that I was bogged down [in my marriage], because I wasn’t by any means, but I like being able to make my own decisions and come and go as I please.” Nick and Mariah have remained on good terms since their split, with their main focus being the wellbeing of their children.

While the pair are growing up in the spotlight, Nick insists that’s not necessarily a negative thing. He continued: “I don’t see a problem with them being different and having an eccentric upbringing. It’s fascinating and fantastic.

But it’s about [teaching them] humility more than anything. Teaching them to be respectful, to make eye contact and say ‘Yes, ma’am and ‘Yes, sir.’ You can still be a diva and be humble. Mariah is a perfect example of that.”

Bang Showbiz

