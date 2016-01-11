David Bowie dies after 18-month battle with cancer

Singer David Bowie has died after an 18-month battle with cancer, his publicity company said.

“David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief,” read a statement on Bowie’s Facebook page dated Sunday.









Stars, politicians and fans rushed online to pay their respects. British Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted: “I grew up listening to and watching the pop genius David Bowie. He was a master of re-invention, who kept getting it right. A huge loss.”

Steve Martin from Bowie’s publicity company Nasty Little Man confirmed the Facebook report was accurate. “It’s not a hoax,” he told Reuters.