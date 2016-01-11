News Ticker

David Bowie dies after 18-month battle with cancer

11th January 2016 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 1

Singer David Bowie has died after an 18-month battle with cancer, his publicity company said.

David Bowie performs his North American debut of "A Reality Tour" in Montreal, in this December 13, 2003 file photo. REUTERS/Shaun Best/Files

“David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief,” read a statement on Bowie’s Facebook page dated Sunday.




Stars, politicians and fans rushed online to pay their respects. British Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted: “I grew up listening to and watching the pop genius David Bowie. He was a master of re-invention, who kept getting it right. A huge loss.”

Steve Martin from Bowie’s publicity company Nasty Little Man confirmed the Facebook report was accurate. “It’s not a hoax,” he told Reuters.

Related Posts
Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with the E Street Band during his concert in Cape Town, in this January 26, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files
Springsteen breaks his record for longest US show
New Jersey - It was another record-breaking night for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band with a few surprises thrown in at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. The Springsteen fan website, ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean-British star Coldplay’s Chris Martin’s grateful towards ex-wife
Zimbabwean-British star Coldplay’s Chris Martin’s grateful towards ex-wife
The Coldplay frontman, 38, and 43-year-old actress - who met in 2002 - famously “consciously uncoupled” after 12 years of marriage in 2013 but he believes the blonde beauty was ...
READ MORE
Bobbi Kristina Brown moved to rehab center from Georgia hospital: NBC
Bobbi Kristina Brown moved to rehab center from Georgia hospital: NBC
Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of late pop singer Whitney Houston, has been moved to a rehabilitation facility from a Georgia hospital almost two months after she was found unresponsive ...
READ MORE
Bobbi’s man fights toxic cocktail claim
Bobbi’s man fights toxic cocktail claim
Nick Gordon has been forced to deny claims he was responsible for a "toxic cocktail", which Bobbi Kristina Brown’s conservator claims ultimately led to her death. In a statement, Nick's representative ...
READ MORE
Whitney Houston’s mother has slammed Bobby Brown
Whitney Houston’s mother has slammed Bobby Brown
Cissy Houston is furious with Bobby, the former husband of her late daughter Whitney, for his interview with ABC's '20/20' where he detailed his and Whitney's drug use and the ...
READ MORE
One Direction undie attack
One Direction undie attack
A One Direction fan stole Niall Horan's underwear and then bragged about wearing his pants online. Ashleigh Sokie, 20, got her hands on the garments after the 21-year-old singer rented a ...
READ MORE
Taylor Swift dominates American Music Award nominations
Taylor Swift dominates American Music Award nominations
LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift led the field on Tuesday with six nominations for the 2015 American Music Awards, closely followed by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Canada's The Weeknd. Swift, ...
READ MORE
Drake and Rihanna perform 'What's My Name' at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (GRAMMYS-SHOW) - RTR2IKKY
Drake and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly dating
The 29-year-old rapper and the 19-year-old model dined at Ysabel in Los Angeles on Tuesday after reportedly "hooking up" over Memorial Day weekend. A source told Entertainment Tonight: "They were totally ...
READ MORE
How much has Drake earned from Spotify with 4.7 billion streams?
How much has Drake earned from Spotify with 4.7 billion streams?
Canadian rapper Drake is officially crowned king of Spotify. The One Dance hitmaker has been named the most-streamed artist of 2016 on the music service with an eye-watering 4.7 billion ...
READ MORE
Porsche blames Paul Walker for his death
Porsche blames Paul Walker for his death
Porsche has claimed the late Paul Walker is responsible for his own death as he was ''a knowledgeable and sophisticated user of the 2005 Carrera GT'' when the vehicle he ...
READ MORE
Springsteen breaks his record for longest US show
Zimbabwean-British star Coldplay’s Chris Martin’s grateful towards ex-wife
Bobbi Kristina Brown moved to rehab center from
Bobbi’s man fights toxic cocktail claim
Whitney Houston’s mother has slammed Bobby Brown
One Direction undie attack
Taylor Swift dominates American Music Award nominations
Drake and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly dating
How much has Drake earned from Spotify with
Porsche blames Paul Walker for his death

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News