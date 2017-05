“Natalie fought a fierce, courageous battle, dying how she lived..with dignity, strength and honour.

“Our beloved mother and sister will be greatly missed and remain unforgettable in our hearts forever.”









Natalie was most famous for huge hits including This Will Be and a digital duet of Unforgettable with her father.



Cole won nine Grammys from 21 nominations over her illustrious career, and was lauded as the new Aretha Franklin after winning the Best New Artist Grammy for 1975.

Natalie previously struggled with drug abuse, and revealed in her 2000 autobiography that she had used heroin and crack cocaine for much of her life.