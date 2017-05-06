“But if your job is to release music, you’ve got to explain it a bit because otherwise it’s not fair on your audience who think they might be buying a carrot and you’ve actually made a cabbage.”

“And Gwyneth and I are really good friends. I think she was really lovely to take a chance on an unripe banana. “

Gwyneth – who features on the ‘Paradise’ singer’s new album ‘A Head Full Of Dreams’ – shares custody of children Apple, 11 and son Moses, nine, with Chris, and the musician is confident it all fell into place after they split.

He told The Sun newspaper: “We shared custody. So we worked in Los Angeles and then we’d have two weeks away from each other, which was a good time for me to work on what I’ve got to work on and then I’d come to London and do two weeks here. But it worked out, I’m happy in LA but I will live wherever my kids are and I don’t really mind where it is.”

Bang Showbiz