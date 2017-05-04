Nicki Minaj gets huge new engagement ring

Nicki Minaj has been given a huge new engagement ring by her man Meek Mill and she has showed it off on Instagram with the caption ”now this is what I’m talking about baby”.

The couple sparked speculation they were engaged back in April when she showed off a gorgeous white and yellow heart diamond and platinum band.

And now it appears as though Mills has splashed his cash on a huge new square-cut sparkler to show Minaj just how much he loves her and wants her to be his wife.



The 33-year-old pop beauty shared two photos of the new mammoth jewelled ring on her Instagram account on Wednesday night.

Her first post included the caption: “Now this is what I’m talking about baby. Lol. Love u @meekmill. (sic)”

The second image showed Minaj’s hand laid out flat to accentuate the size of the precious gemstone.

She wrote: “This stone is flawless. (My voice) lol (sic)”

The couple first got together shortly after Minaj separated from her long-term partner Safaree Samuels in August 2014 after 12 years together, and the pair went public with their romance in early 2015.

Meanwhile, Mills is due in court in Philadelphia today

The 28-year-old hip hop artist – who is expected to be accompanied by Minaj – has a hearing over whether he’s violated probation rules because of his travelling for work.

Mills has been on probation since a 2009 drug and gun conviction. The order was initially for five years but it was extended after he was sentenced to three to six months prison time in 2014 for a technical violation of the rules placed on him.

If he is found to have violated his probation terms again he could be sent back to jail.