Robert Mugabe smitten with Zahara

10th December 2015

Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe is so fond of Zahara’s music, the afro-pop songstress has revealed.

Zahara spoke to the Sowetan on her return from Zimbabwe where she performed last week and boasted about how the red carpet was rolled out for her when Mugabe apparently sent her a welcome note, flowers and champagne on her arrival at Harare airport.

“Everytime I go there [to Zimbabwe], I enjoy it. He gives me a warm welcome,” Zahara told the newspaper.

“I met him for the first time last year. He even invited me to his office and told me that he loves my song Loliwe.

In 2014, Zahara reveals that she was invited to Mugabe’s birthday bash and the Zimbabwean president sent his minister to welcome her at the airport.

“Zahara gets invited to the presidential house and the president always has some messages to give her,” said TK Nciza of RS Records, the company which represents Zahara. – Timeslive

