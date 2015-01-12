News Ticker

Gunshots ring out as Chris Brown performs on stage – watch

12th January 2015 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 1

London – A Chris Brown concert ended in a shooting.

Gunshots ring out as Chris Brown performs on stage – watch

The 25-year-old singer was performing one of his tracks, ‘Loyal’, at a nightclub in San Jose, California in the early hours of Sunday morning, when he noticed a group of people fighting in the far corner.

A video obtained by gossip site TMZ shows Chris being distracted by the kerfuffle at the back of the club.

Gunshots can then be heard, with the crowd quickly dispersing to avoid being in the line of fire.

The ‘Yeah 3X’ hitmaker was quickly ushered off the stage by security and did not suffer any injuries.

However, five people were taken to hospital following the shooting.

An attendee could be heard screaming: “Oh my god, oh my god, there’s a gun. Somebody’s shooting.”

Police reportedly detained several people but it remains unclear as to whether anyone has been arrested.

It is not the first time someone has been injured at an event hosted by Chris Brown.

Music mogul, Suge Knight, “lost a lot of blood” and was seriously injured after being shot six times during the singer’s party in August last year.

He had to have surgery at Cedars Sinai hospital after the incident but has since recovered. – BANG Showbiz

Related Posts
Madonna, Ritchie urged to settle custody battle over son
Madonna, Ritchie urged to settle custody battle over son
NEW YORK - A New York judge on Wednesday urged Madonna and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie to work together to resolve a custody dispute over their 15 year-old son, Rocco, ...
READ MORE
South Africa finally gets ‘An evening with George Benson’
South Africa finally gets ‘An evening with George Benson’
‘An evening with George Benson’ hits South Africa. The American guitarist, singer/songwriter and ten time Grammy Award winner will tour South Africa from June 11 – 15, 2016. Benson’s first ...
READ MORE
Rocking the airwaves with real, deep Ndau
Rocking the airwaves with real, deep Ndau
THE name Chris Siduna might not be familiar with those beyond the 40km radius of Zimpapers metro radio station Diamond FM frequency reach but the jovial presenter cum producer’s eloquence ...
READ MORE
Beyonce’s New Single “Die With You” Released to Commemorate Seven Years of Marriage
Beyonce’s New Single “Die With You” Released to Commemorate Seven Years of Marriage
Beyonce and Jay-Z have been together for seven years and to commemorate their married life, Beyonce has released a track called "Die With You" to express her love for her husband Jay Z. The ...
READ MORE
Ora sues to leave Jay Z label
Ora sues to leave Jay Z label
LOS ANGELES - British singer Rita Ora, a onetime protegee of rap mogul Jay Z, filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to leave his company, charging that his interests have wandered ...
READ MORE
It’s a jungle out there for Justin Bieber
It’s a jungle out there for Justin Bieber
The 22-year-old singer has received a letter from the Toronto Animal Service, who said they had received complaints over him posing with a white lion club backstage at a gig ...
READ MORE
Zayn quits One Direction
Zayn quits One Direction
The 22-year-old singer - who left the group's world tour last week due to stress - has announced he is leaving the band to lead a “normal” life out of ...
READ MORE
Bill Cosby loses latest legal bid to block sexual abuse lawsuit
Bill Cosby loses latest legal bid to block sexual abuse lawsuit
Bill Cosby lost his latest bid to fend off a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 1974, as the ...
READ MORE
Bobby Brown asks for privacy as daughter remains in hospital
Bobby Brown asks for privacy as daughter remains in hospital
Singer Bobby Brown on Sunday asked for privacy regarding his and his late wife Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who according to police was found unresponsive in a bathtub ...
READ MORE
Jennifer Lopez wants Rihanna duet
Jennifer Lopez wants Rihanna duet
Jennifer Lopez would ''absolutely'' duet with Rihanna. The 45-year-old singer has revealed she would love to sing with the 'We Found Love' hitmaker, having recently starred in the animated movie 'Home' ...
READ MORE
Madonna, Ritchie urged to settle custody battle over
South Africa finally gets ‘An evening with George
Rocking the airwaves with real, deep Ndau
Beyonce’s New Single “Die With You” Released to
Ora sues to leave Jay Z label
It’s a jungle out there for Justin Bieber
Zayn quits One Direction
Bill Cosby loses latest legal bid to block
Bobby Brown asks for privacy as daughter remains
Jennifer Lopez wants Rihanna duet

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News