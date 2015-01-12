Gunshots ring out as Chris Brown performs on stage – watch

London – A Chris Brown concert ended in a shooting.

The 25-year-old singer was performing one of his tracks, ‘Loyal’, at a nightclub in San Jose, California in the early hours of Sunday morning, when he noticed a group of people fighting in the far corner.

A video obtained by gossip site TMZ shows Chris being distracted by the kerfuffle at the back of the club.

Gunshots can then be heard, with the crowd quickly dispersing to avoid being in the line of fire.

The ‘Yeah 3X’ hitmaker was quickly ushered off the stage by security and did not suffer any injuries.

However, five people were taken to hospital following the shooting.

An attendee could be heard screaming: “Oh my god, oh my god, there’s a gun. Somebody’s shooting.”

Police reportedly detained several people but it remains unclear as to whether anyone has been arrested.

It is not the first time someone has been injured at an event hosted by Chris Brown.

Music mogul, Suge Knight, “lost a lot of blood” and was seriously injured after being shot six times during the singer’s party in August last year.

He had to have surgery at Cedars Sinai hospital after the incident but has since recovered. – BANG Showbiz