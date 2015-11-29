News Ticker

Adele’s new album breaking sales records

29th November 2015 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 1

After a 4-year hiatus‚ British singer Adele has finally released her third studio album‚ 25‚ and is already pegged to make history.

Adele

The When We Were Young hit-maker’s latest album went on sale on Friday and according to Billboard‚ sold more than 900‚000 copies alone through the iTunes Store on its first day of release.

Industry forecasters predict that its set to sell at least 2.5 million copies in its first week.

This would see the current record of 2.42 million one-week U.S. sales‚ held by NSYNC’s 2000 No Strings Attached album‚ broken.

The feat would also make this the year’s largest selling album‚ surpassing Taylor Swift’s 1989‚ released last year.

Prior to the album’s release‚ the Grammy-award winner wrote an open letter to fans expressing how emotional she was at its release.

“I am so overwhelmed and grateful to be able to even put another record out‚ and put it out how I want‚” she said‚ adding‚ “I hope you enjoy the record as much as I enjoyed making it for you”.

Adele’s smash hit Hello‚ from her latest offering‚ sits at number 1 on the South African iTunes charts and its video has been viewed over 450 million times on YouTube. The 25 album is also sitting at number 1‚ while her sophomore album‚ 21‚ which won six Grammy Awards in 2012‚ sits at number 12.

TMG Digital

Related Posts
Minaj testifies as beau faces jail time
Minaj testifies as beau faces jail time
PHILADELPHIA — A judge appears likely to send rapper Meek Mill back behind bars early next year for a steady stream of probation violations, most involving his failure to keep ...
READ MORE
Leona Lewis has been dropped from her record label
Leona Lewis has been dropped from her record label
The 'Bleeding Love' hitmaker signed to Island Records last year following her split from Simon Cowell's Syco but she's experienced a bumpy ride in the charts despite their best efforts ...
READ MORE
Lionel Richie performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Extra Lionel Richie concert added in Jozi
Big Concerts confirmed on Thursday that a third Johannesburg date has been added to Lionel Richie’s South African tour. The extra concert will take place on 15 March 2016 at the Ticketpro ...
READ MORE
Nicki Minaj has sparked speculation she is pregnant
Nicki Minaj has sparked speculation she is pregnant
The 'Anaconda' rapper made waves at the latest stop on her 'Pinkprint' tour by referring to boyfriend, rapper Meek Mill, as her "baby father". Nicki sent fans into a frenzy at her concert ...
READ MORE
Mr and Mrs Smith celebrate 18 years
Mr and Mrs Smith celebrate 18 years
The couple are one of the strongest in Hollywood and celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on New Year’s Eve, but Will is hoping for a couple more years. He said: “We ...
READ MORE
Kanye West (L) and John Legend host the G.O.O.D Music Grammy after-party in Los Angeles February 8, 2006. West and Legend won respectively three and one Grammy at the 48th Annual Grammy awards on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RTR1AEO7
Did Kanye West really turn John into a Legend?
John Legend doesn't think he would have landed a record deal if it wasn't for Kanye West. The 37-year-old singer is forever grateful that the Famous rapper took interest in his ...
READ MORE
Janet Jackson Postpones ‘Unbreakable’ Tour, Citing Surgery
Janet Jackson Postpones ‘Unbreakable’ Tour, Citing Surgery
Janet Jackson says she is postponing her "Unbreakable" tour to have an unspecified surgical procedure. The 49-year-old singer posted a message on her website and social media sites Thursday announcing that ...
READ MORE
Mary J Blige mocked on Twitter for serenading Hillary Clinton
Mary J Blige mocked on Twitter for serenading Hillary Clinton
R'n'b singer Mary J Blige has inadvertently become the butt of jokes after serenading presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton. The No More Drama songstress burst into song in a preview for ...
READ MORE
Hot Chocolate singer Errol Brown dies, aged 71
Hot Chocolate singer Errol Brown dies, aged 71
Hot Chocolate frontman Errol Brown has died, aged 71. His manager, Phil Dale, said the singer had been suffering from liver cancer. He died at home in the Bahamas. Why Errol ...
READ MORE
Homeless US house music pioneer Colonel Abrams dead at 67
Homeless US house music pioneer Colonel Abrams dead at 67
Singer Colonel Abrams has died at the age of 67. It was revealed last year that the once famous pop star was ill and living homeless on the streets of ...
READ MORE
Minaj testifies as beau faces jail time
Leona Lewis has been dropped from her record
Extra Lionel Richie concert added in Jozi
Nicki Minaj has sparked speculation she is pregnant
Mr and Mrs Smith celebrate 18 years
Did Kanye West really turn John into a
Janet Jackson Postpones ‘Unbreakable’ Tour, Citing Surgery
Mary J Blige mocked on Twitter for serenading
Hot Chocolate singer Errol Brown dies, aged 71
Homeless US house music pioneer Colonel Abrams dead

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News