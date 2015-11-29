After a 4-year hiatus‚ British singer Adele has finally released her third studio album‚ 25‚ and is already pegged to make history.

The When We Were Young hit-maker’s latest album went on sale on Friday and according to Billboard‚ sold more than 900‚000 copies alone through the iTunes Store on its first day of release.

Industry forecasters predict that its set to sell at least 2.5 million copies in its first week.

This would see the current record of 2.42 million one-week U.S. sales‚ held by NSYNC’s 2000 No Strings Attached album‚ broken.

Prior to the album’s release‚ the Grammy-award winner wrote an open letter to fans expressing how emotional she was at its release.

“I am so overwhelmed and grateful to be able to even put another record out‚ and put it out how I want‚” she said‚ adding‚ “I hope you enjoy the record as much as I enjoyed making it for you”.

Adele’s smash hit Hello‚ from her latest offering‚ sits at number 1 on the South African iTunes charts and its video has been viewed over 450 million times on YouTube. The 25 album is also sitting at number 1‚ while her sophomore album‚ 21‚ which won six Grammy Awards in 2012‚ sits at number 12.

TMG Digital