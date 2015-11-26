Mary J. Blige coming to South Africa

South Africa seems to be the honey-pot for International RnB artists.
Chaka Khan and Mary J. Blige perform on stage during the VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul show in New York City.
Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige is the latest to tap into the local market.
The “No Drama” hit maker will be performing at the first BET Experience Africa at the TicketPro Dome next month.
The “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” last performed in the country in 2007 and this time she will be joined on stage by Maxwell, Raphael Saadiq, Young Thug and US house vocalist Monique Bingham.
Performing alongside them are African acts such as AKA, Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, Nathi, DJ Euphonik and Black Motion.
Earlier this week, the event organisers confirmed that Braxton might not be attending because she was recently released from hospital after being treated for blood clots in both her lungs.
The full-day event will be the biggest urban lifestyle festival in Africa and will feature music, comedy, fashion, sport, dance and food.
The event will be held on December 12. Ticket prices start at R550 for general access and R1500 for golden-circle entrance. -TMG Digital/The Times
Related Posts
Jay Z doesn't do anything small. His album drops feature entire new apps. His tours (with his wife, Beyonce, or collaborator Kanye West) gross hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide. ...
READ MORE
Mariah Carey's new beau James Packer wants to marry her.
The '#Beautiful' hitmaker, who split from Nick Cannon last summer after six years of marriage, and the Australian billionaire have only ...
READ MORE
London - Diddy is reportedly wanted by police after a fan alleged he was punched in the face by the star.
According to TMZ, Steven Donaldson has claimed the 45-year-old star ...
READ MORE
Kanye West, sporting a new blond look, has surfaced for the first time since spending more than a week in a psychiatric hospital.
The "Jesus Walks" rapper was photographed visiting a ...
READ MORE
HAVANA - The Rolling Stones rocked a massive crowd at a free, outdoor concert in Havana on Friday, capping a week of engagement with the West for the Communist-led country ...
READ MORE
Mariah Carey "never has any normal interactions".
Damion Young, the star's ex-boyfriend who worked with Mariah, 45, on hits such as 'I Still Believe' and 'Irresistible', has revealed the multi-platinum selling ...
READ MORE
A DANGAMVURA-based Dancehall DJ is on collision with the law after he posted a controversial picture of him donning a police cap on his Facebook account. The picture has since gone ...
READ MORE
Jennifer Lopez has sparked rumours she is officially dating Drake with intimate social media post.
The 47-year-old singer has got tongues wagging as she has shared a heart-warming picture of her ...
READ MORE
Chris Brown has been thrown off a private jet for allegedly smoking marijuana.
The 'Yeah 3x' hitmaker and his entourage reportedly ignored warnings from the pilot not to light up on ...
READ MORE
The R&B megastar has reportedly completed her sixth solo LP and wants to drop it on a surprise date, just like she did with her last self-titled studio collection.
The rumoured ...
READ MORE
Jay Z’s Music Service, Tidal, Arrives With A
Mariah’s billionaire beau wants to wed
Diddy or did he not punch a fan?
Kanye West, newly blond, resurfaces in LA after
Rolling Stones tell crowd ‘times are changing’
I still love Mariah Carey, says old boyfriend
DJ in trouble over police cap
JLo and Drake go public, Rihanna fuming
Chris Brown kicked off private jet
Bey to release new album in 2016
Related
Arts & Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
BUDAPEST – Marcelo Cake-Baly came to study in Hungary from wartorn Guinea-Bissau in 1976, and has been working as a tram driver in Budapest for over a decade despite being a trained economist. Now, at the
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
Drake has upset his fans in the UK after postponing the opening dates of his upcoming tour. The first three dates of the One Dance rapper’s 35-date trek have been unexpectedly pushed back, prompting fans
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek
[…]
Pingback: Jennifer Lopez coyly addresses Drake relationship amid romance rumours - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()