Mary J. Blige coming to South Africa

South Africa seems to be the honey-pot for International RnB artists.

Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige is the latest to tap into the local market.

The “No Drama” hit maker will be performing at the first BET Experience Africa at the TicketPro Dome next month.

The “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” last performed in the country in 2007 and this time she will be joined on stage by Maxwell, Raphael Saadiq, Young Thug and US house vocalist Monique Bingham.

Performing alongside them are African acts such as AKA, Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, Nathi, DJ Euphonik and Black Motion.



Earlier this week, the event organisers confirmed that Braxton might not be attending because she was recently released from hospital after being treated for blood clots in both her lungs.

The full-day event will be the biggest urban lifestyle festival in Africa and will feature music, comedy, fashion, sport, dance and food.

The event will be held on December 12. Ticket prices start at R550 for general access and R1500 for golden-circle entrance. -TMG Digital/The Times