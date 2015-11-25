News Ticker

Adele is “very excited” about Rihanna’s new album ‘Anti’.

25th November 2015 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 1

Singer Rihanna at her 8th album artwork reveal for “ANTI” at MAMA Gallery on October 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for WESTBURY ROAD ENTERTAINMENT LLC/AFP

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker was “on the edge” whilst following the superstar’s teasers of her long-awaited eighth studio LP on new website ANTIdiaRy.com recently and has declared herself “the biggest RiRi fan”.

Speaking to US talk show host Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’, she gushed: “I got very excited the other night because there was some teasers for Rihanna’s new record.

“I am very excited Rihanna’s new record. I am on the edge – in a good way. I’m the biggest RiRi fan. I love her. So I’m very excited for that record.”

The 27-year-old singing superstar was on the show promoting her new album ’25’ and performed new track ‘Water Under the Bridge’.



And it’s not the first time Adele has shared her love for the ‘FourFiveSeconds’ singer, discussing her “squad goals”, Adele previously said she’d love to have RiRi as a friend.

She said: “I guess I have my own squad. It’s not as interesting as some of the other squads that are around right now. But maybe Rihanna can be in my squad! That would be really cool. Oh, God. She’s life itself, isn’t she? I love her.”

Adele won’t have to wait long for Rihanna’s record as it’s reportedly being streamed via paid-for subscription service Tidal on Friday November 27 before being made available on all other platforms on December 4.

Jennifer Lopez coyly addresses Drake relationship amid romance rumours

20th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]

