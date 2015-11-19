News Ticker

Rihanna is launching her own range of marijuana products

19th November 2015 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 1

The 27-year-old star – who has made no secret of the fact she likes to smoke cannabis – is reportedly launching her own brand titled MaRihanna.

rihanna blunt
A picture from Rihanna’s cover shoot for The Fader.

The range will include marijuana flowers, edibles and concentrates for vapourisers in flavours including Karibbean Kush, Haitian Haze and Jamaica High Grade.”

A statement on smokers website 18KaratReggae says: “MaRihanna by Rihanna is truly the first mainstream cannabis brand in the world and proud to be a pioneer. Marihanna is blazing a trail for the industry.”

Rihanna’s range of products will be available next year in the four American states where recreational cannabis use is legal – Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

The news comes after ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ rapper Snoop Dogg launched his own line of cannabis products named Leafs By Snoop.

He said in a statement recently: “It’s a true blessing that I can share the products I love so much with y’all today. From the flower, to the concentrates, and edibles – it’s all hand-picked by yours truly so you know it’s the hottest product out there. It’s the real deal and you gotta get out to Colorado to try it first!”

 

Bang Showbiz

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

