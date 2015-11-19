Rihanna is launching her own range of marijuana products

The 27-year-old star – who has made no secret of the fact she likes to smoke cannabis – is reportedly launching her own brand titled MaRihanna.
The range will include marijuana flowers, edibles and concentrates for vapourisers in flavours including Karibbean Kush, Haitian Haze and Jamaica High Grade.”
A statement on smokers website 18KaratReggae says: “MaRihanna by Rihanna is truly the first mainstream cannabis brand in the world and proud to be a pioneer. Marihanna is blazing a trail for the industry.”
Rihanna’s range of products will be available next year in the four American states where recreational cannabis use is legal – Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska.
The news comes after ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ rapper Snoop Dogg launched his own line of cannabis products named Leafs By Snoop.
He said in a statement recently: “It’s a true blessing that I can share the products I love so much with y’all today. From the flower, to the concentrates, and edibles – it’s all hand-picked by yours truly so you know it’s the hottest product out there. It’s the real deal and you gotta get out to Colorado to try it first!”
