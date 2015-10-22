News Ticker

First single, video from new Adele album out Friday

22nd October 2015 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 3

British artist Adele performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury in 2016. The singer says she was warned to moderate her language at the festival - although she still swore 33 times. Picture: Andy Buchanan. Credit: AFP

LONDON – The first single from Adele’s new album “25”, a title she announced in a tweet earlier this week, will be released on Friday along with a video, the best-selling British singer’s record label said.

Singer Adele arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The single is entitled “Hello” and the accompanying video, filmed in the countryside around Montreal, was directed by Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan, whose films include “Mommy” and “Tom at the Farm”, XL Recordings said in a statement on Thursday.

It said the full 11-track album would be out on Nov. 20.

Adele’s last album, “21”, released in 2011, became a runaway hit worldwide. It sold more than 11 million copies in the United States and was the best-selling album of the decade to date in Britain, according to industry statistics.

Adele won six Grammy awards for “21” and an Academy Award for her theme song for the last James Bond movie, “Skyfall”. – Reuters

Related Posts
50 Cent arrested for saying motherf*****r
50 Cent arrested for saying motherf*****r
The rapper was performing in St Kitts in the Caribbean on Saturday June 25, when he was booked by police for using profanity during his set. TMZ reports that he ...
READ MORE
Singer Jay Z performs at the O2 arena in London October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
LISTEN: Jay Z drops Spiritual track following police shootings
Los Angeles - Jay Z has released an emotional new song in response to this week's fatal police shootings of two black men in Minnesota and Louisiana. On Spiritual, Jay Z ...
READ MORE
R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, June 30, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
Paedophile claims ‘a rumour from Earth’
R. Kelly says he has been targeted with damaging sexual allegations because he is a celebrity. The 48-year-old star has faced numerous accusations of sexual interest with underage girls for several ...
READ MORE
Diddy or did he not punch a fan?
Diddy or did he not punch a fan?
London - Diddy is reportedly wanted by police after a fan alleged he was punched in the face by the star. According to TMZ, Steven Donaldson has claimed the 45-year-old star ...
READ MORE
Singer Prince died of accidental painkiller overdose: medical examiner
Singer Prince died of accidental painkiller overdose: medical examiner
Music superstar Prince, who was found dead in his home in a Minneapolis suburb in late April, died of an accidental, self-administered overdose of an opioid painkiller, the county medical ...
READ MORE
50 Cent frees his body
50 Cent frees his body
50 Cent removed his tattoos to avoid spending hours covering them up before shooting movies. The 'Candy Shop' hitmaker got fed up with having to arrive on set “four hours” before ...
READ MORE
Bobbi Kristina Brown remains on life support despite Bobby Brown’s claim she’s ‘awake’
Bobbi Kristina Brown remains on life support despite Bobby Brown’s claim she’s ‘awake’
Bobbi Kristina did not wake up in a miracle recovery, a well-placed source said Monday. The only child of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown remains on life support in a private ...
READ MORE
Bieber saved from attack by woman in beer outfit
Bieber saved from attack by woman in beer outfit
Justin Bieber was attacked in a club in Munich on Friday. The 22-year-old singer was leaving Heart nightclub in the German city when a man aggressively shoved him but Justin was ...
READ MORE
Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars keep top spot in UK music chart
Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars keep top spot in UK music chart
LONDON - English DJ Mark Ronson kept his top spot in the British singles chart on Sunday with "Uptown Funk," featuring U.S. singer Bruno Mars, the Official Charts Company said.   It ...
READ MORE
A combination photo showing actors Johnny Depp (L) posing during premiere of "The Danish Girl" in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2015 and Will Smith attending the premiere of the film "Suicide Squad" in New York, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian, Andrew Kelly/File Photos
Johnny Depp, Will Smith, George Clooney on ‘overpaid’ Forbes list
Johnny Depp and Will Smith topped a list on Wednesday of Hollywood's most overpaid actors, an illustration that star power does not always bring in dollars at the movie box-office. Fan ...
READ MORE
50 Cent arrested for saying motherf*****r
LISTEN: Jay Z drops Spiritual track following police
Paedophile claims ‘a rumour from Earth’
Diddy or did he not punch a fan?
Singer Prince died of accidental painkiller overdose: medical
50 Cent frees his body
Bobbi Kristina Brown remains on life support despite
Bieber saved from attack by woman in beer
Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars keep top spot
Johnny Depp, Will Smith, George Clooney on ‘overpaid’

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez coyly addresses Drake relationship amid romance rumours

20th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News