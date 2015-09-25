Usher flashes gold wedding band as he’s spotted first time since eloping

Usher and longtime girlfriend Grace Miguel recently eloped, before hopping a jet to Cuba for their honeymoon, Us Weekly reported.

And on Wednesday the 36-year-old showed off his gold wedding band as he stepped out in Beverly Hills, California.

He appeared to be in good spirits as he flashed the new jewelry, as he was seen for the first time following the newlyweds’ getaway.

Back to reality: Usher was spotted attending a lunch meeting in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, after eloping with longtime girlfriend Grace Miguel and enjoying a honeymoon in Cuba over Labor Day weekend

Usher looked laid-back as he was spotted solo on Wednesday, following a lunch meeting in Beverly Hills.

He wore a form-fitting black T-shirt, which the singer coupled with a pair of coordinating black jeans and high-top sneakers.

He accessorized with two long, gold chain necklaces and a few bracelets, which coordinated with his new gold wedding band.

In the honeymoon phase: The singer seemed to be in good spirits as he showed off his gold wedding band while being spotted for the first time since tying the knot with Grace

Usher and Grace had planned on marrying before 100 guests in Atlanta, but decided to elope instead, one source reported to Us Weekly.

He’s golden! Usher flashed his wedding band as he hopped into his car

After their secret ceremony, the pair then traveled to Havana, Cuba for their honeymoon, which they celebrated over the Labor Day holiday.

Grace is Usher’s manager, and the two have been dating since 2009. They became engaged this past January.

In October 2014 Usher gushed to Billboard about Grace, and the strength that he had found with her.

‘I have an incredible partner and manager,’ the singer shared of his then-girlfriend, who had been working with him for three years.

‘She has helped me through some of the hardest times in my life and my career,’ he continued.

The former The Voice judge praised Grace’s ability to bring out the best in him, while also supporting him as he experimented with different types of music and pursued new directions for his career.

‘She’s someone who’s been able to support and understand all of who I am. Not just as a dancer or as a performer or as a singer, but as a humanitarian and a business man and as a person,’ Usher said.

Usher is a father to sons seven-year-old Usher Raymond V and six-year-old Naviyd Ely, from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster, from 2007 to 2009.

A man in love! Usher beamed on the red carpet last month

Lovebirds: Grace shared this collage on Instagram from the newlyweds’ honeymoon to Cuba, following the pair’s secret nuptials.