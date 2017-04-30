One Direction to SPLIT: Boyband decide ‘to take extended hiatus of at least a year to focus on solo projects’

One Direction are planning to take an extended hiatus for at least a year.

The boyband – comprised of Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson – have reportedly decided to take at least a year out to focus on solo projects and will not tour their upcoming fifth album.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Dan Wootton: ‘The guys have been together for five years, which is an incredible run for any boyband.

Split… but not forever: One Direction are reportedly set to take an extended break beginning in March next year in which they will all focus on solo projects

‘They fully deserve to have at least a year to work on their own projects. There is absolutely no bad blood between them and they are all 100 per cent behind the decision.’

According to the paper, the group – who were formed on the UK X Factor in 2010 and have gone on to conquer the world – made the decision during crunch talks in London last weekend and their final show will be at Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield on October 31.

The Sun reports that they have some work commitments in February and will take their break in March.

Different directions: Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles are set to go their separate ways next year

A representative for One Direction had no comment when contacted by MailOnline.

The source added to The Sun that Zayn Malik’s shock departure in March was not a factor in the split and it would have happened with or without him.

Indeed the news should not come as a shock as just a few weeks ago, Liam insisted the group were desperately in need of some time out.

Not Zayn’s fault: Zayn Malik quit (centre) quit the group in March but sources say the split would have happened anyway

He hinted that the hard-working band were planning to take some time off following the release of their fifth studio album later this year.

Speaking during an interview with Free radio , Liam, 21, explained: ‘You know, I think everyone needs a little bit of a break now, and a sit down and a stop, to kind of take in all the great things that’ve happened.’

The Steal My Girl hitmaker – who is dating his childhood friend Sophia Smith – also admitted that he wants to write music for other artists and spend some time back at home.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik for the seventh series of The X Factor. They are all eliminated before the final round of the competition, but judges Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell put them together to form a new boy band. December 2010 One Direction finish in third place on X Factor and shortly afterwards, it was confirmed that the band had been signed by Cowell to a reported £2million Syco contract. Recording for their debut album began in January 2011. September 2011 One Direction top the charts with their first single, What Makes You Beautiful while their debut album, Up All Night was also a best seller. November 2012 One Direction’s second studio album, Take Me Home is released November 2013 Midnight Memories is released globally on 25 November 2013 May 2014 Video emerges showing Zayn and Louis apparently sharing a roll-up ‘joint’ during the Latin America leg of their 2014 Stadium Tour. It’s all over: The group are taking an extended break after five years together November 2014 One Direction release their fourth studio album, aptly titled Four Zayn finds himself at the centre of a row when he failed to join his bandmates in the US to promote their fourth album Four, prompting Today show’s Matt Lauer to ask if it was related to drugs. March 2015 Zayn leaves the band’s On The Road Again tour, flying home from Thailand for ‘crisis’ talks with Perrie after being spotted with blonde Lauren Richardson. Zayn announces he has left One Direction. July 2015 Drag Me Down, the group’s first single as a four piece, is released without any fanfare earlier this month and shot straight to No 1 on iTunes in 86 countries. August 2015 Just two days after the band It is revealed that One Direction are set to take an extended hiatus of at least a year.

Asked what he wants to do during their time off, he said: ‘There’s loads of things. I’ve been writing a lot on the road at the moment, not for me, just for other people.

‘I’ve been doing a lot of things, you know trying to get into the producing side of it which is pretty cool.’

According to The Sun he is also interested in launching a DJ career.

And the other three members are all set to become successful in their own right too.

Harry, 21, has been tipped for solo stardom and The Sun reports that Sony are keen to make him an offer.

However, Harry could turn his back on music for a career in Hollywood and hotshot producer Harvey Weinstein is keen to turn him into a star.

How it all began: One Direction found fame on the UK X Factor in 2010 when Simon Cowell put the five solo singers together to form a boyband

All the way to the final: The group quickly bonded and won over fans and the judges alike to make it all the way to the final

Success: The group came third in X Factor but went on to take over the world with their music

Popstars! The group celebrated the launch of their debut single What Makes You Beautiful in September 2011

Speaking about Harry to MailOnline, Harvey enthused: ‘He’s like Errol Flynn, he’s got that swashbuckling charm. Definite star potential. I think he’d be great. No question.’

Harvey also revealed that he had already offered Harry a role in one of his movies but the singer had to turn it down due to One Direction commitments.

Harvey offered the One Direction heartthrob a role in his movie Tulip Fever, featuring a star-studded cast including Judi Dench, Christoph Waltz and Zach Galifianakis, but Styles had to turn it down due to touring commitments.

The role was later taken by Glee star Matthew Morrison and Harvey revealed exclusively to MailOnline that the very first scene he shot was a love scene with Styles’ alleged former fling Cara Delevingne.

Making waves: In 2012 the group made their way to America where they were invited to perform during Z100’s Jingle Ball 2012, What’s next for One Direction as Harry, Niall, Louis and Liam go in different directions?

Liam Payne, 21, wants to spend more time with his girlfriend Sophia Smith and his family. And professionally, he is hoping to write music for other artists and launching a DJ career. Harry Styles, 21, has been tipped for solo stardom and The Sun reports that Sony are keen to make him an offer. However, Harry could turn his back on music for a career in Hollywood and hotshot producer Harvey Weinstein is keen to turn him into a star. Louis Tomlinson, 23, has plenty going on in his personal life and is set to become a dad in the near future following a fling with his friend Briana Jungwirth. It was also reported earlier this year that he had taken on a role with Sony’s ‘Be in the Band’ search, which aims to find talented female musicians to form a girl group. Additionally, he has been tipped as a future X Factor judge, returning to the show that made him famous. Niall Horan, 21, is also reportedly interested in launching a solo career, recently writing with pop pal Justin Bieber.

Weinstein told MailOnline: ‘I offered Harry a role in Tulip Fever but he was touring so he had to turn it down.

‘The part ended up going to Matthew Morrison and let me tell you this, the very first scene he shot was one of him kissing Cara Delevingne.’

He jokingly added: ‘So I’m sure Harry won’t be turning be down the next role I offer him.’

Louis, 23, has plenty going on in his personal life and is set to become a dad in the near future following a fling with his friend Briana Jungwirth.

And it was reported earlier this year that he had taken on a role with Sony.

According to reports Louis is lending a hand to the record label’s ‘Be in the Band’ search, which aims to find talented female musicians to form a girl group.

He is believed to have accepted the offer straight away as he has a ‘vision’ of following in the footsteps of music mogul Simon Cowell.

A source told The Sun newspaper at the time: ‘Louis has his business head screwed on and is busy making plans for the future. He’s rated very highly at Sony and they knew he’d be great to get on board.

‘Louis accepted their offer straight away. He has visions of being a music boss in the future and has a good eye for new talent.

‘There are even industry rumours he’ll end up as an X Factor judge at some point down the line.’

And Niall, 21, is also reportedly interested in launching a solo career, recently writing with pop pal Justin Bieber.

Busy: The band (pictured in December 2014 with Zayn) have spent much of the past few years touring

Devastated: Fans took to Twitter in their droves to reveal their devastation at the news. – Daily Mail